Rock Hard predicts cement price spike

CEMENT importer, Rock Hard Cement, is predicting that the price of the commodity could increase by more than 80 per cent, as a result of Government policy to restrict imports of the building product and hike duties.
In a notice published in newspapers today, the company said it would be unable to supply cement to its partner hardware stores, Ready Mix and block producers and general contractors on Monday, as it previously planned.
On December 7, 2020, the Ministry of Trade issued a news release announcing the introduction of a quota, import licensing regime and registration system for all imported cement (building cement—grey and other hydraulic cements) effective January 1, 2021
The Ministry of Trade said the quota regime would continue for three years from January 1, 2021 and the initial maximum quota ceiling allowed for importation for building cement (grey) and other hydraulic cements is 75,000 tonnes (inclusive) for 2021. This quota will apply to all importers and distributors.
Cement importers and distributors are also required to register with the Trade Licence Unit (TLU) of the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Among the requirements of registration with the TLU are that cement importers and distributors must be registered under the Companies Act for at least five years and must be registered with the Board of Inland Revenue, VAT Office and the National Insurance Board.
In its notice, Rock Hard Cement said: “The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has sought to implement crippling restrictions that have adversely impacted our industry. Consequently, the shipments of our supplies have been delayed and this has had negative consequences on our operations.
“The measures being enforced by the Minister of Trade and Industry under The Trade Ordinance, No.19 of 1958, states that Portland cement, among various other similar types of hydraulic cement, are now on this country’s negative list.
“This along with restrictions outlined in Legal Notices 415 and 416 of The Customs Act,Chap.78:01, which state that all tariffs are suspended and there is an increase in duties by 50 per cent on Portland and other types of hydraulic cement. This increase, is in addition to the 35 per cent increase imposed earlier in 2020,” and could result in cement price increase in excess of 80 per cent.
Checks with six hardware stores on Thursday revealed that cement manufactured locally by Trinidad Cement Ltd and imported by Rock Hard was selling for between $44 and $50 a bag value-added tax included. One retailer sold the commodity at $44 a bag, three at $45 a bag, one at $48 a bag and one at $50.
In the notice, Rock Hard continued: “In addition to these new measures there is a proposed restriction on cement coming into our country. Just 75,000 tonnes of imported cement will be allowed for the entire year. This represents a very small portion of T&T’s annual supply. Unfortunately, our country can expect a devastating impact on prices, a major shortage of this commodity and the added threat of a monopoly in the supply of cement.”
Data on the Central Bank website indicates that 486,726 tonnes of cement was sold in T&T in 2019, while 483,759 tonnes was sold in 2018. The import quota of 75,000 tonnes of cement a year represents 15.4 per cent of the 2019 sales of the commodity.
Rock Hard Cement said it understands the inconvenience the decision not to supply the market with imported cement may cause. But it said it hoped to resume supplying the market by February 1, 2021.