Roget: Show up for work, vaccinated or not

Report to work, but you do not have to reveal your vaccination status.
This is the instruction the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) has sent to all public servants.
It came yesterday as unions made another public declaration against Government workplaces becoming “safe zones”.
This time, JTUM held a news conference outside the office of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, at Richmond Street, Port of Spain, where its president, Ancel Roget, said: “I want to say to all the workers that your personal medical records are just that, it’s your personal medical record and, therefore, there are no requirements in law, through the IRA (Industrial Relations Act) or through your various collective agreements, that you must submit to your employer information as to whether you are vaccinated or not vaccinated with respect to the coronavirus, with respect to the vaccination process that is taking place.
“In other words, as workers, you have the right to refuse to give that information to your employers. Do not contribute to your own demise by giving that information because by giving that information, you will assist them in sending you home. And this goes to both vaccinated and unvaccinated.
He said JTUM is not against vaccination and is not anti-vaccine. “We encourage our members to be vaccinated. Some of us ourselves have been vaccinated. But what we are not, we are not for mandatory vaccination. We are for pro-choice. In other words, we maintain that it is the right of an individual to exercise that right to accept or to reject vaccination. And that all our members, wherever those members exist, we have a right to say yes or no to vaccination. It is my body and my choice,” he added.
On December 18, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that come mid-January, all Government workplaces would be considered safe zones, thus, only vaccinated people would be allowed to work or be sent home without pay.
Responding to this policy again yesterday, Roget said the Government’s decision was a unilateral breach of the collective agreement and against the law.
Instead, he told workers whether or not they are vaccinated, they should report to work on January 17, the date he believes workplace safe zones would go into effect.
“The issue of taking food off the tables of families by not paying workers because they are not vaccinated, we think that is tantamount to a criminal act. By denying children food, by denying children books and uniforms, education, because the breadwinner in that family, the father or the mother or whosoever brings bread through his employment to that family, by denying that family food is taking food out the mouths of children in this country.
“And the people who are doing that, I wish to remind you, those persons are well-protected because every month, they get their salary. So here you have a situation where the Government collects its salary but where the Government is bullying its citizens to accept a vaccine, and if you don’t accept the vaccine, we will not pay you. How much more high-handed and arrogant can they get in this regard? And, therefore, we are saying it is wrong. It is unlawful. It is illegal to deny workers’ pay or deny them the right to work on the basis of not taking a vaccine because that has never been terms and conditions of engagement,” he said.
Advising workers not to be set up, he said: “Present yourself for work on (January) 17 and continue to present yourself for work. Let them deny you entry into your place of work, and that would be tantamount to illegal lockout which the trade union movement and the respective unions and our legal team are awaiting to deal with those issues.”
He said JTUM is not pleased that Al-Rawi was yet to respond to their letter or request to meet with them again to discuss the issue.
Roget said: “We think that it is disingenuous for the Attorney General to be saying that he asked for suggestions and we are not giving suggestions and so on. It is disingenuous, for yet another occasion by this Attorney General, to make that utterance when in fact we told him that we are willing to have those discussions, but to remove that axe over the necks of the working population of the country. To remove that deadline and let us have meaningful discussion. That has not happened.”
Roget said “instead of responding to us, he is misrepresenting and has misrepresented our views and our articulation, and that he is leading the charge in the Government to deconstruct the very Industrial Court where all of these matters will be heading”.
The last meeting held between the AG and unions was on December 22.
Lawyers on stand-by
Also speaking yesterday, general secretary, National Trade Union Centre of Trinidad and Tobago (Natuc), Michael Annisette begged workers not to panic. “Let us stay together. The Government said they have contingency plans, so be it.... You cannot treat our citizens with such disrespect and don’t expect us to respond. You are taking bread and butter from the mouths of our children.”
He advised: “Report to work. Let them tell you, ‘No, you not working’. Then we have a case. Report to work and I want to suggest that we as the leaders must accompany our workers to their jobs. We must do that. We must lend support to let them know we have their backs. And if they ask you if you have your vaccination status, let them know that that is my personal information. Let them fire you, we will deal with that,” he said.
He assured workers, “ we have a group of lawyers and also medical people who are assisting us in preparing for the inevitable.”
Despite the unions’ rejection of Government workplaces being safe zones, JTUM said the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) and the Trinidad and Tobago Solid Waste Management Company (SWMCOL) have already began implementing such requirements.
Roget added: “In the case of runaway horses of T&TEC and MTS, they have already got their instruction from the Attorney General and the Government and they have already begun implementing. And it is as though it’s a scare tactic designed to frighten people into submission, beat them into submission to do that which is against their will.
“And let me say to T&TEC, that you have already begun to implement the policy even before the date. A memo was circulated yesterday by the Human Resource department. We call on you to withdraw immediately that memo. And if there are concerns, talk with the recognised majority union that is the OWTU.”
Also present yesterday were representatives of the Fire Services Association, Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU), Trinidad and Tobago Postal Workers Union, Steel Workers Union of Trinidad and Tobago (SWUTT), Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association, Industrial General and Sanitation Workers Union, Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), and the Aviation, Communication and Allied Workers Union (ACAWU).