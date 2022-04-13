Roget to Govt: Reverse decision to raise gas

The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) has called on the Government to reverse its decision to increase the prices of fuel from April 19.
Questioning the timing of the decision, union head Ancel Roget asked at a news conference at the OWTU’s Paramount Building, San Fernando, headquarters yesterday: “How could you look at the reopening of school and all of these parents, single parents and otherwise, ketching their aunt, uncle and nennen to send their children back to school” and increase fuel prices.
He said in addition to the increased cost of transport for their children, parents will also be burdened with the cost of uniform, books and other school items.
“The worst time for that is now, coming after a pandemic when so many people lost their jobs and so many others suffered as a result of those who lost their jobs. Look at all of those places that closed down, people are not now at work, but their children to get an education have to travel to school and would have to meet those increased costs.”
He said when school reopens, parents will have to fork out more money from heavens knows where, so if there was ever a worse time for this, is now.
“Now could never be a good time to raise the cost of fuel in this country. And we call on the Minister of Finance and Dr Keith Rowley to have a heart and to reverse this decision,” he said.
Roget also condemned Finance Minister Colm Imbert for his statement at the 2016 International Monetary Fund Caribbean forum at the Hyatt Regency.
During that panel discussion in late 2016, Imbert said: “I raised the price of fuel by 15 per cent. I then realise that was not enough. I came back again in April and I raised it again by 15 per cent. And I came back again just a few weeks ago and raised it by another 15 per cent. They haven’t rioted yet,” before chuckling and adding that he might raise it by another in April next year (2017).
Roget noted that such is the flippant nature, cavalier manner and callousness in which the statement was made.
Stating that this will be the fourth time in its short seven-year stint in office that the Government would have increased the price of fuel, Roget said country is in this position because of falling crude oil production, which has been poorly managed by the State, along with its ill-advised decision to close down Petrotrin, replace it with Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd, and also close down the refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre.
Crippled and stifled
Quoting figures he claimed were sourced from the Ministry of Energy, Roget said: “What they would not tell you is that total oil production fell by 24 per cent, from 78,656 barrels per day to 59,726 barrels per day (2015-2021).
“If you go a little deeper, you would understand that Heritage itself, their production declined by some 18.3 per cent. Oil production fell in offshore Trinmar by some 15.4 per cent, from 21,468 to 18,146 under Heritage. Land production, 17.4 per cent decline, from 12,745 barrels per day under Petrotrin to 10,510 under Heritage,” he said.
He said despite the decline in the output of oil, the OWTU maintains that if the refinery was still operational, the country would have been able to produce fuel for local consumption at a sustainable price, thus negating the need to remove the subsidy.
“Shutting down the refinery also crippled, stifled and stopped totally the country’s ability to produce fuel for itself. We have enough oil in this country if we’re to produce fuel for this country’s consumption on a daily basis alone,” he said.
He said the refinery always imported oil, from its inception to the time of its closure, so for the Government to use that as the basis for its closure is not true.
“This country consumes an average of some 30,000 barrels of fuel on a daily basis and that’s excluding the foreign export. We have enough crude here to pass through the refinery to be able to produce that for our citizens in this country at a reasonable cost.
“Today, you have a situation where Heritage is producing less oil than Petrotrin. So you shut it down, your ability to produce your own gasoline, kerosene and diesel, and you’re buying it. Instead of producing it here you’re now buying it and what you’re using to buy it, scarce foreign exchange,” he said.
Minimum wage
He said the Government’s new model of selling crude on the international market and using the scarce foreign exchange received to purchase fuel to sell on the local market for domestic currency must come to a screeching halt because it is cannot be sustainable.
The OWTU leader also noted that Imbert tried to justify the price increase by doing a comparison and stating that citizens will still be paying less for fuel than other Caribbean countries, but he did not go further to make the comparison of the social safety net for the people in those countries and how do they approach the issue of a minimum wage. “So he converts to you what they pay in TT dollars for petrol in those countries but didn’t tell you what they pay for minimum wage in those countries,” Roget stated. See table.