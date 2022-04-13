Roget to Govt: Reverse decision to raise gas

The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) has called on the Government to reverse its decision to increase the prices of fuel from April 19.

Questioning the timing of the decision, union head Ancel Roget asked at a news conference at the OWTU’s Paramount Building, San Fernando, headquarters yesterday: “How could you look at the reopening of school and all of these parents, single parents and otherwise, ketching their aunt, uncle and nennen to send their children back to school” and increase fuel prices.