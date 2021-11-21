Rohan: Drivers must slow down

“Ponder on the sadness of the many lives lost and fully understand your responsibility as a driver.”
This was the advice of Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan who spoke at the World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Victims programme hosted by Arrive Alive yesterday.
Sinanan appeared as part of a virtual tribute held in honour of citizens who were killed and injured in road traffic-related incidents in 2021. According to information from the Arrive Alive website, there have been a total of 64 fatal crashes thus far, with two minors, 12 passengers, seven motorcyclists and one pedal cyclist having died.
Sinanan urged motorists to observe this year’s theme of, “Act for low speeds, Act for low-speed streets.”
“This year’s theme...speaks to all of us as the actions we take behind the wheels can impact road fatality statistics. In fact, there is a clear relationship between vehicle speed and the severity of accident outcome. According to a report published by the Organisation of Development and the European Conference of Ministers of Transport, they conclude that speed is the culprit in most road accidents worldwide,” he said.
According to Sinanan, 12,421 speeding violations were recorded between January and October this year, with at least 5,000 drivers due for disqualification.
“Come on, Trinidad and Tobago. This figure represents the number of people who disregard safety and drive at any speed that suits them. They reflect callousness about human life. When it comes to driving and the problem of speeding, we all need to slow down,” he said.
In the hands of drivers
Sinanan said several macro-responses were implemented in the country over the years which included the use of speed guns and the demerit point system introduced by the Ministry of Works and Transport. However, he said responsibility remained on the drivers to “care enough about the issue”.
“This framework clarifies the need for accountability and mitigation of risk to be held not only by road users but also by those who plan, maintain and operate all parts of the road network. In this regard, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has committed to targeting the problem of speed on our roads. It has done so through the implementation of several best practice approaches, including the adoption of speed guns and spot speed cameras.
“Last year the Ministry of Works and Transport introduced the demerit point system. This programme aimed to change drivers’ habits directly by assigning points to those who commit specific violations, including speeding. While the Government can design and implement novel road policy systems and technologies to improve road safety, society still relies on the largest stakeholder of the roadway, the driver, to care enough about that issue,” said Sinanan.
Support loved ones
Also speaking at the event, Arrive Alive president Sharon Inglefield called for the families of victims to be continually remembered and supported. She also called on the nation’s leaders to review the financial aid and support given to these families.
Inglefield said, “The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated every year in Trinidad and Tobago on the third Sunday of November to remember our loved ones who suffered injury or death in accidents or collisions on our nation’s roads. To the families, please accept our sincere condolences for your loved ones. Arrive Alive will continue to support loved ones monthly with counselling, groceries, and even electronic devices for your children.”