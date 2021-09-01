“Romance” scammers have been profiting since the Covid-19 pandemic reached Trinidad and Tobago last year and have conned their victims of more than $2 million.
The Financial Intelligence Unit of T&T (FIUTT) says in a notice that it received about 100 reports of suspicious transactions or activities from people who said they had been defrauded or “romance scammed”.
“This represents a loss of over $2.3 million to vulnerable citizens in the 18 months,” the FIUTT said in the notice posted on its website.
Covid-19 was first recorded on local shores in March 2020.
The FIUTT said indicators of romance scams/fraud were people who promised relationships, gifts or promised to visit Trinidad to get engaged or married.
There are also people who instructed victims to pay funds into a third party personal savings account in T&T for foreign shipping payments, as well as those who claimed to be sending cash with a gift but “Customs had it” and would only clear it once a fee was paid.
Con artists would also say that victims’ personal cash and gifts required them to pay a fee for anti-money laundering clearance or because it was going through diplomatic channels, FIUTT stated in its August 27 notice.
What you should do
FIUTT had several tips for people who believe they are being conned through a romance scam.
These include:
—Stop communicating with the person immediately.
—Never transfer money from your bank account or wire money to that “love interest”. “You will never get it back!” the FIUTT stated.
—Contact your bank immediately if you believe you sent or deposited money to a scammer.
—Talk to someone you trust. If your friends or family say they are troubled about your new “love interest”, then take heed.
—Do your own Internet searches on the person or who they claim to be.
—Do a reverse image search of the person’s profile picture. That way you would see if it’s linked to another person’s name or details that don’t match. Those are signs of a scam.
If you are a victim or believe that your family or friend is a victim of romance scam/fraud, the FIUTT says you should call the Fraud Squad at 625-2310, 623-2644 and 652-8594 or e-mail fraud@ttps.gov.tt or e-mail FIUTT at fiutt@gov.tt