Ronnie and Caro mas band is the 2023 Downtown Carnival Large Band winner.
This is the band’s sixth Downtown large band title.
They also copped the prize in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
News of the band’s 2023 victory was music to the ears of bandleader Ronnie McIntosh yesterday who said: “It’s a great feeling to restart where we left off, which is basically on a winning note.”
He said the win was mainly for the 1000 or so masqueraders who played with the band this year.
“They themselves had a great time and you could have seen it on their faces. They were so happy to be back on the road. This is yet another one for Ronnie and Caro and another one for the masqueraders,” McIntosh told the Express.
Chairman of the Downtown Carnival Committee Clint Baptiste announced the downtown winners yesterday at a news conference held at City Hall, Port of Spain.
Topping the medium category was K2K Alliance and Partners, with their presentation World Wars in the Time of Salome. K2K Alliance is led by twin sisters Kathy and Karen Norman.
They could not be reached yesterday for comment on their win.
In the Small Band category, Tribal Connections copped first place with their presentation National Pride.
According to Baptiste, Bunji Garlin’s “Hard Fete” was played 71 times, making him the Downtown Road March winner.
Following behind was Nailah Blackman/Skinny Fabulous’ (Gamal Doyle) “Come Home” (49) and Olatunji’s (Olatunji Yearwood) “Engine Room” (12).
Carnival truly a success
Addressing the media, Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez declared this year’s Carnival a success.
“What was paramount was when you saw so many security officers out there ensuring that things went well and ensuring we felt safe and comfortable,” he said.
Added to this was the fact that after festivities, the capital city awoke to clean streets and drains, he said.
“One addition that we didn’t have for years before was that we had a cruise ship that came in on Carnival Friday with 1,500, I would say, visitors, or were they masqueraders? Because they took part in everything I believe could have taken place in the city of Port of Spain,” Martinez said.
“They went to the various shows. They participated in our foods. They participated in the parties. They played Jouvert and they played Carnival. I saw costumes back and forth going into the cruise ship,” he added.
He said the cruise ship arrival, just in time for the Carnival period, was arranged by a Trinidad and Tobago national living abroad.
“And after many years of discussion with Royal Caribbean (Cruises), was able to bring a chartered ship here with 1,500 passengers to celebrate with us,” Martinez said.
He said the cruise ship left on Tuesday night.
“So was Carnival a success? Yes, Carnival was truly a success,” he boasted.
Martinez said because of his pleas for masqueraders to desist from defacing and urinating on the people’s walls, there were minimal reports of such this year.
I acknowledged that this was a major problem in the past.
“I think if not all, most of our citizens listened. I want to thank the citizens for that. I want to thank the masqueraders for ensuring that we protected all our citizens. Trinidad and Tobago, the citizens of Port of Spain I am very proud of you. And you can applaud yourself for doing such a wonderful job in making Carnival 2023 truly the mother of fantastic carnivals,” Martinez said.