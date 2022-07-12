Inclement weather on Sunday morning damaged at least nine homes across the Mayaro constituency with powerful winds uprooting the roofs of several homes and leaving at least two homeless.
Eighty-year-old pensioner Franklin Charles yesterday ventured into the battered remnants of his wooden St Ann’s Hill home, where a blue tarpaulin has replaced the roof that was ripped from his place of dwelling for the last 21 years.
He said while conversing with a neighbour around 7 a.m. on Sunday, incoming strong winds took off his roof, and caused an electrical fire that damaged the majority of his belongings.
As Charles gathered remaining food and salvageable items from the wreckage, he told the Express yesterday he had no other place to go.
And until he could gather enough funds to repair the damage, he said he would be sleeping in the home of a generous neighbour.
“I was talking to my neighbour, and I heard a noise and plenty and hard and I saw the kitchen back of the house raining and I left to come outside. I heard the noise again and I saw half of the house going so over my head. The electrical meter and everything there is gone. I sat down outside and there was a fire with the electrics after that. I don’t know what happens, if God is working or not, but it wasn’t nice to see,” he said.
Surviving only on his Government-issued pension, Charles said the thought of repairs would have to wait until the end of the month. Without support, he said he was devastated by the events but was depending on God to carry on.
“I felt sad because I am alone living here and now, I have to go across in that house and take lodging because everything got wet up. I can’t sleep there, and everything went through. I called my brother and told him what happened, and he asked me what I would do, and I said nothing, I will take my time. One or two people came and questioned me and asked me what my name was. I am a pensioner. I am 80 years old. I am waiting until month end, I have no help. I believe in God,” he said.
Nearby, the home of 52-year-old mother Christine Roop suffered a similar fate, with the roof of her home of the past eight years being torn off by the winds. Inside, she said the water from heavy rains had soaked all her appliances, furniture, personal items, clothes and equipment.
Roop had visited her daughter in Mayaro on Saturday evening and was called home by neighbours on Sunday after her home was damaged. Unemployed and taking care of two grandchildren, she said she is unsure of how to fund repairs.
“I know God. I met (Raymond) Cozier and he talked to me. They took pictures of the house and they told me don’t worry. I suffer from high blood pressure. I had to keep my cool, but I didn’t sleep last night. Nobody knows what I am dealing with because that is my home. It was filled with water; it was like a swimming pool. I don’t think I have any help on my own to build it back,” she said.
Quick relief needed
Speaking at the scene on Monday, Member of Parliament for the area Rushton Paray said nine homes had been affected by the harsh weather on Sunday, some with minor damage and others more severe. He said the chairman of the Rio Claro/Mayaro Regional Corporation as well as its Disaster Management Unit (DMU) had visited on Monday to process the damage and submit applications for aid.
But bureaucratic delays, he said, had in the past inhibited quick relief to those affected in the constituency, with at least 40 affected roofs that remained in need of replacement for the past year.
“Unfortunately, we have been going through a problem in the Mayaro constituency for the last year or two. In December last year we did have some inclement weather and over 40 roofs were blown off and up to today not one applicant has received any assistance from self-help. Every time we call, we are told it is being processed, I reach out to the Minister of Housing, Ministry of Housing, Land Settlement Agency (LSA), we still have many families, with these blue dry weather tarpaulins that are still covering their homes,” he said.
He called on relevant agencies to urgently respond to those in need of assistance.
“Now I will leave it up to the chairman but clearly, we must have a proper system in place with timelines. We are here with the DMU. We are going to assist these families to put in the applications for support. These applications should be time driven, within 90 days, not two years and not three years. I am calling on the Minister, Ministry of Housing and the LSA to take immediate action on all the applications that Mayaro has received since last year and applications are coming in this week,” he said.