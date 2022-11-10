Rose Hill reopens

Less than 25 per cent of pupils of the Rose Hill RC Primary School showed up yesterday, as the school reopened for the first time since it was closed last week Monday.
Despite all the assurances made by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, and Member of Parliament for Port of Spain South Keith Scotland that increased police presence and other measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of pupils, teachers and residents, many parents are still reluctant to send their children back out to school.
Instead, only 56 pupils showed up at the school located on La Coulee Street, Laventille.
Nevertheless, the school’s principal, Charlene Quamina, was present to greet her pupils, hugging many of them at the school’s gate and letting them know people were there to help them through whatever they were feeling.
The people she was referring to were two officers of the Ministry of Education’s Student Support Services Division (SSSD) who were there as part of the Resilience programme.
Speaking to the pupils, Quamina said, “I am proud of you... Today the guidance officer and the social worker, Ms David, will be here. They will be coming to talk to you. They want to hear your feelings and emotions. You can trust them. They are here to make sure that you are okay.”
The teacher who last week Monday recorded the video showing the traumatised pupils lying on the floor to hide from rapid gun fire was present yesterday as well, according to multiple workers at the school.
One worker told the Express gunshots were also heard yesterday morning. This occurred before school hours, and the sounds were faint, suggesting the gunshots were fired from “behind the hill”, a worker said.
Yesterday, however, was not a normal teaching day.
In fact, no teaching took place at all.
Sad and frightened
Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, quality assurance manager at the Catholic Education Board of Management Sterling Jacobs said there may be no teaching for the rest of the week either.
Instead, he said the pupils would continue to undergo counselling until they are deemed fit and feel comfortable enough to resume regular classes.
The Express observed members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) present in the area yesterday.
Two officers attached to the Inter-Agency Task Force’s Hearts and Minds Foundation were stationed at the school during the morning period.
Members of the TTPS’ Victim and Witness Support Unit also visited the school yesterday.
The Port of Spain Community Police was seen near the school, and one of the SSSD’s personnel walked through the area, speaking with residents concerning the matter.
Also speaking to the Express yesterday, mother of two pupils of the school Andrea Belasco said, “I felt really sad. I felt frightened for my children and the teachers. It have teachers coming from South to teach our children. And it would have been really sad to see this big, nice school have to close.
“I feel it for the teachers. The children are around, they’re not supposed to be going through this, but they are accustomed hearing gunshots. But, the teachers who are coming from quite South, they are not accustomed hearing this right through so. I was really studying how the teachers were reacting to it,” she added.
She also said she was very pleased to see police stationed at the end of the school’s street when she arrived yesterday morning.
Another mother and resident of the area said, “I don’t believe in shutting the school down. You need to put security for the children. Nothing is wrong with increased security. But something has to be done about the situation. And what is happening now, should have been done long time.
“That (the shooting incident) is horrible. That make my body run cold because bullets could fly anywhere. It could have gone through that school and damage a lot of children.
“What would the Government be telling the parents if something would have happened to these children? I am impressed with what I’m seeing here this morning (police presence) and I would like it to continue.
“Not only because something happened; it should be an ongoing situation, not only today,” she added.
And one resident and father of a pupil of the school said, “The shooting on Monday (last week) lasted for about 40 to 45 minutes of rapid gunfire. The police didn’t immediately come, and I don’t blame them because those fellas have bigger guns than the police.
“At 5 a.m. you have to pull them children off the bed and tell them to get on the ground to duck from the sounds of guns... It took the video to go viral to get that kind of attention that you see we’re getting now.
I’m glad it get this response,” he added.
Also present yesterday was Member of Parliament Port of Spain South Keith Scotland.