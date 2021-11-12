Rowley: 100% increase in ICU beds

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds have been increased to 104.

This figure was given by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday in response to a question in Parliament from Naparima MP Rodney Charles asking why there were only 52 ICU beds for a population of 1.3 million.

The Prime Minister had earlier stated that while Government was concerned about the availability of a specific kind of health care in response to the spread of the virus in the population, it was not helpful to refer to an acute shortage of ICU beds.

He said ICU capacity has increased from 35 beds to include an additional 31 ICU beds at ward level and an additional 16 ICU beds at the Accident and Emergency bed level, representing a 100 per cent increase over the time.

Rowley said the ministry decided to activate a further 16 ICU beds in Trinidad and six in Tobago.

“This would bring our ICU capacity to 104 and not 52 beds. This increase will also deal with the procurement of the requisite equipment, and 100 ICU trained nurses,” he added.

The Prime Minister said it was important to note that when one speaks of beds, it is not just the physical structure upon which a patient would lie, but more importantly included the doctors and other health care givers. For every bed added to the system, a significant number of highly trained personnel is needed, he said.

Rowley said T&T was one of the few countries in the world that had a parallel healthcare system which did not interfere with the dispensing of health to the population in the normal way that the population requires healthcare delivery.

“We created this separate and parallel delivery healthcare system in the early days of the pandemic,” he said, adding at that time there were two ICU beds at Couva.

