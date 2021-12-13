Four companies are to submit proposals by December 15 for the acquisition of the Petrotrin refinery, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.
Responding to a question in Parliament from Naparima MP Rodney Charles to provide an update, the Prime Minister said there was an ongoing request for proposal process for the refinery and it had been narrowed down to four interested parties.
“These parties have had access to the data room information and some have already visited the refinery. All (four) parties are to put in their proposals by December 15, 2021. Following such submissions there will be an evaluation process. We are on target for the submission to be in a couple days time and we anticipate thereafter that an evaluation would be done and the matter would continue to progress,” he said.
In response to a question from Charles, the Prime Minister said he did not have the information on who the four companies were.
Asked to confirm whether Patriotic Energies and Technologies was one of them, the Prime Minister reiterated that he did not know who the companies were and therefore could not help the Member on Patriotic Energies and Technologies’ presence or absence.
Asked by Charles whether the Government was concerned about the deterioration of the equipment at the plant seeing that the refinery has been closed for such a lengthy period, the Prime Minister said to the best of his knowledge the owner of the refinery has been taking steps as best it could to preserve the equipment, which would be in the best condition possible and it was precisely because of that that the Government has moved with alacrity and was in a position to inform the House that four interested parties were looking at the future of this piece of equipment.
Asked to respond to the concern that Patriotic was being taken for a ride, the Prime Minister said he would not express any view on this.
Not surprised by ExxonMobil move
The Prime Minister also said ExxonMobil’s announcement that it was relocating its supply chain services from T&T to Guyana was to be expected as the source of their exploration and production of oil and possibly gas is in Guyana.
In response to a question from Couva North MP Arnold Ram he said currently the production levels are 100,000 barrels a day and the projections for the medium term is over one million barrels a day, “so it is not surprising that ExxonMobil should cease business in Trinidad and Tobago”.
Rowley said T&T service providers have been working and providing service in Guyana in joint venture arrangement and they would continue to do so.
“Our service providers would continue to provide service in the hydrocarbon industry and the Government will continue to do its part to promote our services in Guyana and elsewhere,” he said.
Asked by Ram whether the Government intended to hold discussions with ExxonMobil to secure the interest of existing workers who may be eligible to work in Guyana, the Rowley said the employment of staff at ExxonMobil was not a government matter but one to be handled by the company as it sees fit. He said T&T will remain a place that is welcoming to international oil production and will also seek out opportunities and clear the way diplomatically and otherwise for its businesses and its nationals to participate in the economy of Guyana.
Asked by Ram what measures he was putting in place to compensate for the revenue loss arising out of ExxonMobil’s relocation to Guyana, Rowley said that was not a matter in front of the Government at this time because he did not know the specific numbers.
“The loss of revenue is not the issue because we do not have any control over what ExxonMobil does with its business in terms of dealing with its operations in a foreign country,” he said.
PM to Roodal: You do not determine what my duty is
The Prime Minister yesterday told Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal that he (Moonilal) did not determine what his duty was.
It occurred during PM Question Time when Rowley was asked to give an update on the relocation of residents in Tobago to facilitate the construction of the terminal building at the ANR Robinson International Airport.
The Prime Minister said an update on this matter was given on July 8, 2021 and he did not want to repeat this information which would be obsolete since there have been improvements and changes, and progress since then. He said if the question was asked of the appropriate minister, he was sure the updated information would be made available.
Moonilal said since the issue of Prime Minister’s question was an interdepartmental matter, did the Prime Minister not think it his duty to give a report on this matter of grave importance. “The Member for Oropouche West (sic) will not determine what my duty is,” the Prime Minister rejoined.
Moonilal then asked whether the Prime Minister had any update on the construction site for the relocation of those residents opposite the Inez Gate Housing Estate. Rowley said he had no such information since this matter was being dealt with by the Tobago House of Assembly. He said if the appropriate question is put with the appropriate notice the answer can be given.
Moonilal then asked given the “Prime Minister’s knowledge of matters in Tobago”, whether he could indicate if the site at Shirvan Road, next to the Inez Gate Housing Estate, was being constructed by Warner Construction.
The Speaker ruled the question out of order because it did not arise out of the original question or the answers that have been given thus far.