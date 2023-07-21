Rowley abused Parliament with Emailgate

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley must remember that he abused the nation’s Parliament when he brought Emailgate without a shred of evidence, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
She further questioned how Rowley knew that “whistleblower” Akil Abdullah is a police witness.
In May 2013, as then-opposition leader Rowley read a document with excerpts from purported e-mail messages in Parliament alleging to be a conversation among four people—Persad-Bissessar, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, former national security adviser Gary Griffith and government minister Suruj Rambachan.
The allegations included a criminal conspiracy against DPP Roger Gaspard and a plot to harm a journalist. The police closed this case in 2019 with assistance from the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation due to lack of evidence.
In response to questions from the Express yesterday, Persad-Bissessar said Rowley has incriminated himself in this scandal involving Abdullah and he is now accusing Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine of crimes when he himself used the Parliament’s floor to raise allegations.
She said he “used the nation’s Parliament to bring Emailgate fake allegations on a paper with a nameless, faceless source but he claims that Farley abused the Assembly”.
On Rowley’s call on the police to investigate Augustine for witness tampering and perversion of the course of justice, Persad-Bissessar said: “He is invoking these laws to intimidate and invoke fear into persons who criticise him... Did Stuart Young engage in witness tampering when he spoke to Vincent Nelson on an airplane? Did Faris engage in witness tampering when he promised immunity to Nelson without notifying the DPP? Did Douglas Mendes and Gilbert Peterson engage in witness tampering when they played roles in assisting Faris (former AG Al-Rawi) in drafting the illegal immunity?”
Serious and frightening
In a media release later yesterday, Persad-Bissessar said Rowley attempted to deflect from Augustine’s very “serious and frightening” allegations against him, and succeeded in further incriminating and implicating himself.
She noted that at the THA Special Assembly sitting on Wednesday, Augustine provided audio and video recordings of Akil Abdullah which appeared to demonstrate a conspiracy between Rowley, agents of the PNM and the TTPS to politically victimise and criminally charge the democratically elected members of the THA.
Persad-Bissessar noted Augustine never mentioned that Abdullah is an active “police witness”, and he only mentioned that attempts were made to bribe Mr Abdullah to give a statement, but “yesterday, Rowley boldly proclaimed he had no idea who Mr Abdullah was” and “confirmed that Mr Abdullah is an active police witness”.
Persad-Bissessar said confirmation of such sensitive information could only have come from high-ranking officials within the Police Service directly involved in the investigations. “It is clear that the hierarchy of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has lost its independence and is a political tool of the Rowley regime,” she said.
You are warned!
Persad-Bissessar said it was “further troubling” that Rowley in “dictatory form” publicly commanded the TTPS to initiate a witness tampering investigation against Augustine. “This is ironic considering that it is Mr Abdullah’s recording which shows him stating that he was offered a bribe of $275,000 to give statements to the police and attend meetings with Rowley and his lawyer, which is the classic definition of witness tampering,” she said.
At a joint UNC/NTA joint political meeting, on Wednesday night in Port of Spain, Persad-Bissessar said she has been warning the country that Rowley has been using the Police Service to do his bidding.
She said the history of what happened to former police commissioner Gary Griffith was an example of political interference. “That is where the PNM has reached to conspiracies. So when Gary tells us tonight how they attempted to strong-arm and brow-beat police officers to do their political bidding, they continue to do that with Farley, so yesterday was Gary, today is Farley, tomorrow it can be anyone of you! Don’t you say you were not warned!” she said.
Persad-Bissessar called on all independent institutions, including the Police Complaints Authority, the Police Service Commission and police not influenced by Rowley, to stand up and defend the country from the plunge into a police state and full dictatorship.