Responding to claims by social media bloggers that he was wearing a high-priced Richard Mille watch, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said his watch is a Tsar Bomba watch.
The high priced Richard Mille watch retails in a range of US$225,000 to US$2.6 million (TT$1.4 to TT$18 million) (Elon Musk owns one), while the Tsar Bomba retails in a range of US$199 to US$999 depending on the model, with most of the models falling in the $199 to $499 range.
In a Facebook post yesterday, the Prime Minister responded to social media misinformation about the striking red watch, with a red bezel and band, which he has been wearing at recent public appearances, most recent being the Emancipation Day celebrations.
The Prime Minister seemed amused. “Glad to see that you all are so interested in my Tsar Bomba watch” he said, with a smiling emoji. The Tsar Bomba is a German-Chinese brand manufactured in Hong-Kong.
“BTW (by the way) I see that this item has also sparked conversation about who gets a tax-free salary. All Ministers and Members of Parliament pay taxes on their income. I pay the full amount of taxes on my salary,” the PM added.
The Facebook post which had claimed the Prime Minister was wearing the Richard Mille watch went so far as to call on the Integrity Commission to investigate whether the Prime Minister purchased the watch and to provide a copy of the receipt or, if it were a gift, to investigate whether it was declared to the Integrity Commission.