“Another painful day for all of us,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday declared in responding to the Sunday morning fire that claimed the life of mother of three Kemba Morris and her eight-year-old-daughter Zaya at their Quinam Road, Siparia, home.
In a statement released via the Office of the Prime Minister, Rowley said his heart went out to the family and pledged to “continue to improve our ability and infrastructure to minimise the frequency of such occurrences”.
The Prime Minister said citizens should review their construction designs to allow for escape in an emergency.
“Sadly burglar-proofing is essential in our world….Given the dreadful repeat of this tragedy, now may be a good time to review all our individual situations to allow for improvements without compromising the security aspects of the locked bars,” he said.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Ansar Ali also extended condolences to the Morris family, stating he wished the tragedy had not happened.
He urged all families to put plans and drills in place, in the event of a disastrous emergency.
“The burglar-proofing that we put up sometimes keeps one person from coming in, but keeps us from coming out. Everyone should put a little drill, have smoke detectors, pass through the house and make sure electrical appliances are turned off, the gas tanks. Make sure doors are secure and everyone knows how to access the keys to get out of the building. Have a plan, create a plan, know the plans and remember when you sit down and plan there is a different story when you are actually seeing it, so we just need to be mindful of what it is,” he said.