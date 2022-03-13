Rowley: Bullets coming at us

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will be presenting himself for candidacy as political leader of the People’s National Movement in September, when the party holds its internal elections.
The Prime Minister was interviewed on a wide range of issues by the Sunday Express last week.
Responding to a question on whether he was proposing to offer himself as a candidate to retain the post of political leader, the Prime Minister said: “That is not in front of me now, you know. I was elected in a general election for the term 2020 to 2025. I have a responsibility to complete the mandate that the electorate gave me, but I can only do so by being the PNM leader. My term of office as PNM leader ends this year so there will be an internal election, and to serve out my mandate as Prime Minister I am obligated to seek an extension of my term as political leader of the PNM.”
He then asked: “I can’t do like (UNC leader) Kamla (Persad-Bissessar) and say I was elected so I am (staying) the leader. The PNM follows our (party) constitution. If I am not the elected (PNM) leader, how do I continue to serve out the term that the people have given me as Prime Minister?”
The PNM has two internal elections this year—for the leadership in T&T and for the Tobago leadership (which takes place in April). Tobago will definitely have a new leader, as the incumbent, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, has signalled her intention not to contest the leadership election.
Following are some questions put to the PM, and his responses:
Q: We have already begun to feel the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the general increases in prices, and in particular food and fuel. Government also is talking about increases in water rates, electricity rates, property tax—all time at a time when the earning capacity of many people has dropped. Can your Government survive this biting so many bullets at the same time, and what are you doing to sensitise the population to the adjustments that have become unavoidable?
A: It is unfortunate for this Government that there is a confluence of all of these things. But the Government does not exist for its own existence. The Government was elected to treat with the country’s situation.
If we set about letting the survival of the Government be the primary and only objective, we will end up doing what the UNC did in 2013, 2014 and 2015, when, for instance, the UNC government spent $16 billion to subsidise the cost of fuel. In a situation like that, the Government needed to level with the population and say ‘look we have this problem’. People don’t like bad news, we know that, but sometimes getting the bad news puts you in a position to deal with the situation sensibly. There was no such conversation in 2013, 2014 and 2015 about the subsidy... Look what has happened, we still have the subsidy problem. We burnt the fuel and we burnt $16 billion which was spent on a problem that should have been addressed in a different way.
The Government would probably have lost a few friends, but also could have convinced a lot of people in this country that we can’t go on this way and that something had to be done. But if you are a 100 per cent (populist government), that everything you do is a popularity contest, you are going to make decisions like the ones they made because it is the easy thing to do.
But it would also bankrupt the country. And who elected you as a government to bankrupt the country, to preserve your own (political) position? Is that what a government is elected for? To preserve its re-election and in the process bankrupt the country?
The bullets are coming at us. All the pressures—Covid, invasion of Ukraine and the impact on prices and income, rising fuel and energy costs—are coming at once and we can’t cherry-pick. Where are we going to find the money to pay that kind of subsidy? Are we being asked to borrow money to subsidise fuel? Or should we reduce the subsidy as we have done and ask the population to use less of it, and use it more sensibly, and also (to say) this thing is of a greater value and it will cost you a little bit more.
I am placing my confidence and the children’s future in the fact that what we are doing now is getting us a better future.
The day we came into Parliament and (Opposition Leader) Kamla Persad-Bissessar was told that we had announced that we were closing down the Petrotrin refinery, you know what her reaction was? “Well they ‘loss’ the election.” I saw her and I heard her saying that in the Parliament. But the population did not agree.
(His Government was re-elected in 2020.)
Q: Would we have been better off with the current high oil prices if the State had kept the Petrotrin refinery in operation?
A: I heard (Ancel) Roget saying that. But if that were so, why Jamaica, Belize and Barbados don’t have one? Your own refinery does not make fuel. When we had the refinery, we had to buy 120,000 barrels of oil at prevailing market prices to operate it. We don’t have enough oil being produced in this country to keep a refinery going.
If we had tried to do that, the losses that we were facing would have been far greater. If we were still in the refinery business, we would have had to go out there today and pay the same US$120 a barrel for oil and bring it to Trinidad and refine it and lose between $7 and $15 a barrel because the higher the price of oil, the bigger your loss per barrel.
You may say that right now we are importing fuel. Yes. But it is only what we need, which is a smaller volume. Before we were importing a larger volume, refining it here and exporting it and losing money in that process. So Paria is going to pay more money for fuel because Paria imports fuel, and the only way they make a profit is if they put a margin on their imports like any other business. So Paria will make a little profit. Heritage on the other way will make a bigger profit because Heritage is selling the oil at the current high price, but Heritage’s volumes are low... we are not Saudi Arabia.
Today Heritage is servicing Petrotrin’s debt, paying its royalties and its taxes. In the eyes of those who were affected by the closure of the refinery, that decision was considered to be a disaster, but in the eyes of the Minister of Finance and from the standpoint of the country’s interests, it was a success.
And remember those people who went home, didn’t go home with their pants on their head, they went home with cash, with $2.7 billion. You would never hear that in the conversation of disaster and nay-saying.
But as far as Kamla Persad-Bissessar was concerned, rectification at Petrotrin was never going to be done (under her) because it had a political cost that she wasn’t prepared to pay. There was a cost and I was prepared to talk to the country about it, confident that it would understand, and it did. And that is the difference between us (in the PNM) and them (in the UNC).
Q: Turning to WASA, another area requiring upward price adjustment...
A: “Remember UNC told the country that we had water for all, but three-quarters of the people can’t get water. In trying to expand the water supply, WASA made a decision to go into desalination water and that bankrupted WASA.
It can’t earn enough money to even pay that in TT dollars, far less in US dollars. And the minute you late with the payment to Desal(cott), what happens? Turn off the water and say it is maintenance? Government can’t owe them. The minute you owe them, they turn off the water. Because they have now put a large part of the population dependent on desalination.
Water from the rest of WASA is costing US3 cents. Desal water is costing US$1.80. That was the UNC’s gift to Trinidad and Tobago. And if you think I am now saying this because I am Prime Minister, go in the Parliament and see the motion (as an Opposition Member). I moved to try and prevent (then Public Utilities Minister) Ganga Singh from doing that.
Three-cents water we paying $1.80 for. And we have to pay in US dollars. How much pepper and baigan we could sell to earn US$60 million? But you have to find US$60 million to pay out to a desal plant in Trinidad and Tobago. So we cut our own throat with that.”
The Prime Minister said WASA requires two billion annually from the Government.
“We could leave it so or try to fix it. We have a plan, but the plan is not painless. But if we are ever going to get out of this situation, this is the first step on a journey of miles,” he said.
Q: Electricity costs
A: “We are talking about increasing use of electric cars because we have a good electric grid. But that, too, is subsidised. Right now T&TEC, which gets gas from NGC, owes NGC $5 to $6 billion. And the Minister of Finance has to give T&TEC that money to give to NGC... But in the meantime the product—electricity—is being used by Tom, Dick and Harry who wouldn’t turn off they lights, night or day; and who opening their fridge for ten minutes before they could take out a bottle.
This society culturally is not conditioned to dealing with fuel efficiency and fuel costs because the direct costs are not borne by them. You know when yuh open that fridge and yuh bend down peeping, yuh know is money yuh burning up? Yuh stand up (in front of the opened fridge) and watching and, in the meantime, all the cold air coming out, and when yuh finally choose what yuh want, and yuh close back that fridge door, the fridge has to work to cool back itself.
Think about what you going to the fridge for, figure out where it is, and when you settle on that, then open the door, take it out, and close it back.”
The Prime Minister said a colleague showed him how electricity costs dropped with such a change in behaviour.
“Another thing people do is to put a setta things inside the fridge for the fridge to cool, only to throw it out four, five days later. So you paying money to cool something to throw it away!”
He said when people have to face the direct cost, they do what is required to conserve consumption.
Part II tomorrow: Paria, food prices and more