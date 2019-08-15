Rowley: Citizens should feel good

There is no crisis in Trinidad and Tobago. In fact, citizens should “feel good” white-collar criminals are running scared for the first time, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Addressing the media at yesterday’s post-Cabinet conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, the prime minister said there was grave cynicism where the people felt no action would be taken against white-collar criminals, but the Government he leads worked to fix the system.
“And where you are seeing a crisis today, we are saying to you, the people of Trinidad and Tobago, feel good about it, this is how it is supposed to happen. “This is how it is happening for the first time, exactly what you want to happen is happening—that if persons, especially public officials, misconduct themselves, there must be policing to identify the misconduct and the person must be held accountable, and it will end up as a trial in the court house where they are innocent until proven guilty,” he said.