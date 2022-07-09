Rowley commends police for their sacrifices and service

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday commended the police for the sacrifices they make in the line of duty, but also urged that they not fall short of their “human capacity” in protecting the people of this country.
The prime minister was speaking at the opening of the St Clair Police Station yesterday.
On Monday there were fiery protests in Port of Spain triggered by the police killing of three men.
Rowley said the times have changed where policing has moved from using force with a baton to a gun, but he emphasised the need for the population to follow the law and for the police to be cognisant of the uniform they wear and be responsible.
“I simply want to ask the leadership of the Police Service, in all of the complexity, to make sure that you in your corner are not guilty of not providing your components which are temperance, training, good order and accountability for the responsibility that you carry, with the title that you carry and the uniform that you carry, just make sure that you are not guilty of falling short of your human capacity because if you are doing the best, that is possible there are other components that will bring us to a place from time to time where sadness is our portion,” he said.
He said there are many who think they can prevail above the provisions of the law. “The question is what does the law enforcement officer do when confronted with that situation? To walk away is to be condemned by all of you, by all of us, to be ineffective in their approach is to be deemed to be unprepared, but to overreact is also unacceptable, and that is the thin line that officer Jacob and his charges are required to walk on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week, 12 months a year, every year of our lives,” he said.
Grave dangers
The prime minister recalled that when he was a student in the United Kingdom the officers then were unarmed and the officers in T&T used batons, but now the times have changed.
“The populations that are being policed around the world today are a different group of people and react in a different way and, over time, the evolution of policing has brought us to a point where today virtually every officer who comes out is carrying or demanding a firearm,” he said, adding that even non-police officers are demanding arms to protect themselves.
“If it is that we’ve moved from baton to revolvers to pistols to assault weapons, there’s a grave danger that from time to time, because of the nature of this situation, that we are going to have tragedies,” he said.
“And, therefore, I want to ask the population of parents, friends, Romans and countrymen to understand that there are liabilities, there are possibilities and there is pain and suffering all wrapped up in the same bundle,” he added.
“None of us are better off when we receive the news that X or Y or A or B for whatever reason have fallen to a weapon used by an officer of State against citizens of our republic,” he said.
He said the answer would be “yes” to questions raised and where circumstances could have been avoided:
• Is it that the training could have been better?
• Is it that in most instances a decision could have been not to sue the firearm?
• Is it that the parenting was effective and useful, that the parenting was effective and useful and the victim may not have been in that situation of confrontation?
• Is it that the victim could have taken a decision not to engage the police with a firearm?
Liming a hazard
The PM said Trinidad and Tobago is grappling with the need for safety and security largely because the population has within it elements which threaten safety and security on a regular basis.
He appealed to parents to have conversations with their children who they know are engaged in unlawful activities, and advise them that they are putting their families, community and nation at risk. “I implore you to take that responsibility. I implore young men and women in this country to see your time as valuable and to use it wisely,” he said.
He said if someone comes from Mars and lands in T&T and reads our news they will come to the conclusion that one of the activities they should not engage in is “liming” .
Rowley said it is not to say that relaxation is to be frowned upon, but he noted that victims of crimes are often reported to be “liming”.
“It is to say that there is so much that one can do with one’s time to improve one’s self that I implore you to spend time trying to do something useful,” he said, adding that this is better than spending time with people who encourage you to break the law.