Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday once again denied having any conversations regarding Fuad Abu Bakr being screened as a People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate.
In an interview on Tobago Channel 5’s Rise and Shine morning programme, Rowley yet again distanced himself from Abu Bakr’s claims.
Shortly after, Abu Bakr took to his Facebook page where he insisted discussions were had with members of the party regarding his being screened for the Port of Spain South seat.
He said Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein acted as the “liaison” and that Rowley had held several telephone conversations with his father, Jamaat leader Yasin Abu Bakr, about the screening.
“I’m not crazy. I didn’t just go to this screening process just like that,” Abu Bakr said.
Abu Bakr also posted several screen shots of WhatsApp messages purporting to be a conversation between himself and Hosein where he enquired about the time of the screening.
He accused the PNM of playing “political games” and challenged that “the truth will set you free”.
However, Rowley said yesterday he could not understand why Abu Bakr was making these claims.
“Let me make it clear once and for all, I really take umbrage to Fuad telling people he met with me and we had any arrangement. I have not met with and I have not spoken to Fuad on any matter, far less to get him into the PNM as a candidate. I don’t know why he is doing that, but I am just annoyed that he could be doing that.”
Rowley said he met last week with Yasin Abu Bakr, as his constituent.
He said that meeting was initiated by Yasin Abu Bakr who brought him a “very large postcard” thanking him for assisting with the Jamaat school in Mucurapo.
“I do not understand how that turned into a meeting with Fuad,” Rowley said.
“We are a political party. We represent all the people of T&T and we are quite happy to attract people to the PNM.
“The purpose of a political party is to get political support, win friends and influence people so we are happy if we are doing that with all walks of life. But that does not mean that you have to come and create this unnecessary bizarre circumstance.”
Rowley said further that Fuad Abu Bakr is not a member of the PNM and, as such, could not be screened for any seat.
‘Like a duck to water’
Rowley, who was in Tobago for the screening of Tobago East and West candidates, said he was pleased with the selection of the incumbents Shamfa Cudjoe (Tobago West) and Ayanna Webster-Roy(Tobago East).
Cudjoe, the current Minister of Sport, was selected unopposed to contest the Tobago West seat in the upcoming general elections.
Rowley said Cudjoe had taken to the Sport Ministry “like a duck to water” and has been performing well.
“The reports coming in from the sector is that she is doing a good job and here in Tobago, the fact that she goes unchallenged is an indication of the satisfaction that the people of Tobago West, in the PNM, have with her representation,” he said.
In Tobago East, incumbent Ayanna Webster-Roy was challenged by Dr Kern Joseph but ultimately received the nod from the Screening Committee.
Rowley said Webster-Roy has done a “remarkably good job” representing her constituency as well as advancing the issues of women and children as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (Gender and Child Affairs).
“She was selected by the people of Tobago East in 2015, quite overwhelmingly, and she has gone on to justify that selection. She has been one of the success stories for us in the PNM,” Rowley stated.