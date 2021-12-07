Rowley, Davidson-Celestine congratulate PDP

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and leader of the PNM Tobago Island Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine both issued congratulatory messages yesterday on the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election result.
The Prime Minister said results clearly indicated the people of Tobago had opted for change. “The People’s National Movement, having managed the affairs of Tobago for 21 years, unbroken, must thank the people of Tobago for the many occasions when you would have entrusted us with the responsibility for your care, attention and development,” he said in a Facebook post.
“On this occasion when we have been replaced, even in disappointment, we commit to continue to be of service to all the people of Tobago, remain resolute in our support of the further development of the island and the improvement in the quality of life of all Tobagonians,” he said.
The Prime Minister said the people had taken part in free and fair elections, “cementing our position that in this nation democracy is very much alive and well taken care of”.
He added that the various campaigns held out various clear positions to the people and the winning party, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), now has a clear mandate to stand by the commitments it held out to the population of Tobago.
“The PNM and the Central Government will continue to respect the wishes of the people of Tobago and will do all that is within its capacity and responsibility to ensure that Tobago progresses within the administration of Trinidad and Tobago as required by the existing laws and our common pursuit of national development,” the Prime Minister said.
Meanwhile the Tobago Council, in a statement signed by Davidson- Celestine, said it would redouble its efforts to serve all the citizens of the island of Tobago.
“We are grateful beyond measure to serve the people of Tobago and we stand ready to play our role as the minority party in the governance of the island,” the Council said.
“The people of Tobago have spoken. Tobagonians have given a mandate to the PDP and for this we congratulate them.
“Tobagonians have also said to us that we need to be better and we will (be)....We will redouble our efforts to better serve all the citizens of the island. The Council will itself consider the broad issues as we move forward, as well as the more specific challenges that confront Tobago as we strive for greater autonomy and security. Of this we are certain: The solutions will be found in the minds and hearts of Tobagonians. It is to them that we look for guidance.”
Kamla: The people have spoken
In a release yesterday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar congratulated Tobago “for choosing new leaders to help chart a course towards a future for sustainable opportunities and transformation for all in Tobago”.
She specially congratulated Watson Duke, Farley Augustine and all members and supporters of the PDP on their resounding victory in the THA election.