Dr Keith Rowley---use

‘No crisis here’: Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has defended the two latest appointments in the corporate State sector, saying that the Petrotrin boards were now better than any other in Trinidad and Tobago.

The appointment of Newman George, a personal friend of the Prime Minister, as chairman of Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd and Guaracara Refining Company Ltd, and Michael Quamina, one of Rowley’s personal attorneys, as chairman of Petrotrin Holdings Company Ltd and Heritage Petroleum, has generated criticism because both men have never worked in the oil sector.

