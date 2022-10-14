Rowley denies any role in Nelson affair

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he and the Cabinet had no involvement in the prosecution of any person in this country.
Speaking at the People’s National Movement (PNM) Diego Martin West constituency 49th annual conference on Wednesday night, Rowley lambasted Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for the comments she made at a news conference on Tuesday, saying she “misrepresented the facts”.
He noted that Persad-Bissessar and the media have asked about his and the Cabinet’s involvement in the controversial matter surrounding the discontinuation of charges against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former senator Gerald Ramdeen.
“The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago has no role and no involvement in the prosecution of any person in this country. So those who asking where is the Prime Minister in the matter to do with the DPP’s (Director of Public Prosecutions) action and the Vincent Nelson matter, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago has nothing to do with the prosecution and processes against any person in this country, so stop asking for me,” he said.
Rowley said further the Cabinet does not deal with prosecutions.
“What matter has to come to the Cabinet for the Cabinet to determine if a person has a deal to turn State witness? What the hell that has to do with the Cabinet?” he said.
Rowley said that is a matter for the State’s legal department, the DPP and the courts.
“I want to say to the media, too, why you all asking? You know something else? But you see when Mrs Persad-Bissessar start her stupidness, the echo chamber is the media,” he said.
Normalising
criminal charges
The prime minister also urged Trinidad and Tobago to not “normalise” having people who are on criminal charges in positions of power.
He said the People’s National Movement (PNM) has a record of removing persons from office if they faced criminal charges.
He noted that Ramlogan and Ramdeen had criminal charges against them, and were removed from the Parliament.
Turning his attention to Opposition Chief Whip David Lee, who was charged with criminal conduct and placed on $1 million bail, he said: “Recently, you see the chief whip in the Parliament charged with criminal conduct and a million dollars bail. Nothing... being defended to the tee by the Leader of the Opposition
He said it is one thing for the individual to defend himself and say it is normal, adding,“Maybe it is normal because in Tobago, we have man on rape charge, he get elected so the people say it’s normal. Next election he get elected again, people say yes it’s normal, third election, he in charge of Tobago. You see how it creeps. So we normalising that.
“I am putting Trinidad and Tobago on notice that insofar (as) we are normalising that, it’s a dagger aimed at the heart of the future of Trinidad and Tobago for the convenience of those who can’t rise to the highest standard,” he said.
He said it might be convenient for Persad-Bissessar, whom he said “misrepresented the facts” and will “destroy anybody” to normalise this situation. “There is nothing that the Opposition Leader can do and will do that can shake the resolve of the PNM Government of Trinidad and Tobago as we resolutely go after those who have committed crimes, white-collar crime, in this country,” he said.