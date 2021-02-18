Rowley: Don’t forget about us

Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

“All we ask as members of the family of nations is that we not be forgotten, ignored or worse, taken advantage of, in this business of life and death.”

These were the words of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday morning while addressing the issue of vaccine equity at a virtual Covid-19 news conference hosted by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As vaccine distribution has begun worldwide, WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom noted that vulne­rable nations continue to be at risk of being left behind due to unequal bargaining power.

“Everywhere means everywhere. Nowhere should be left behind.” he said.

Tedros also gave high marks to the efforts of Trinidad and Tobago in combating the pandemic.

He said: “This invisible destroyer, as you have said, a common enemy cannot be defeated without solidarity. I would also like to recognise that Trinidad and Tobago, your country, has done very well in this pandemic and this is because of your leadership.

“Even without vaccines, using simple public health solutions, we can see from your own experience that this virus can be controlled. So thank you so much for your leadership, your Excellency, I welcome your solidarity. I am pleased that your first health worker was vaccinated.”

Speaking as chairman of Caricom in requesting fair access and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine to smaller and less powerful states, Rowley said:

“Today, on behalf of all small island states, of which the Caribbean Caricom group is probably the best example of, those with fragile economies, small populations with limited financial resources, as well as other vulnerabilities, who are being disproportionately ravaged and threatened by Covid-19 and all its variants.

“We are to remind that we need the systems of fairness, caring and sharing to work according to a plan so that we can all come out of this dreadful experience, guided by principles of equity and compassion.”

Too good to be true’

According to Rowley, vulnerable states were prone to exploitation through hoarding, price-gouging and preferences. In addition, he mentioned promises of aid that are “too good to be true”.

As such, he said Caricom is calling on WHO to convene an international convention to treat the issue of fair access and distribution of the vaccine.

“As there is the understandable rush to receive the vaccines and inoculations of our various populations, we are more than a little bit concerned that there is or is to be hoarding and price-gouging, as well as undue preferences in quarters....

“We are also wary of the many charlatans that are increasingly emerging as they stalk the vulnerable with offers of opportunities that seem too good to be true, only because they really are but are protected by the many disguises.

“This being so, we at Caricom have recently called upon WHO to immediately convene an international convention of the world people’s representatives to commiserate, explain, assist and commit to a fair sharing of the available vaccine resources for the benefit of all humankind, and not just the privileged and well-heeled few. Today, we continue to make that call,” Rowley said.

Referencing past instances of unequal access, the Prime Minister called on states that are able to look after those in need of aid. He asked the WHO to continue its work in ensuring that treatment and resources are distributed fairly.

“Our history as people is littered with instances of destructive behaviour, disrespectful dominance imbalances and man’s inhumanity to man. But on this rare occasion when we are all yoked to an invisible destroyer, it is my hope and plea that when the journal of this experience is written, it will deviate from what is mostly the norm and record that on this occasion, the rich took care of the poor, and the small and the impecunious were not trampled with disdain simply because they had the wherewithal to do it,” said Rowley.

“Essentially we could not accept the proposal because the burden on the Government was just too onerous and would take us back to where we were.... We were being asked to pay $5 billion to buy back our own asset and give it away for nothing and allowed it to be mortgaged to a third-party,” he said at a post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre yesterday.