Rowley: ‘Dotish’ labour leaders leading workers astray

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday slammed “dotish” labour leaders who he said have been leading workers they represent astray.
Rowley made the comment as he lamented seeing a labour leader “cheering” that Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) had been downgraded by international credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P).
The Prime Minister was speaking during a People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting at Success Laventille Secondary School yesterday.
On Wednesday, S&P downgraded TPHL from a rating from BB to B+, citing the tight maturity profile of upcoming debt payments as well as TPHL’s failure to report its 2019 audited financial statements.
Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) president Ancel Roget has since said the downgrade vindicates the union and proves that the restructuring of Petrotrin was not a good move.
Yesterday Rowley took issue with “a union leader” who he said he saw on the news “cheering” the TPHL downgrade.
He said the best estimates for Petrotrin prior to the restructuring was that the company would lose some $5 billion in five years’ time.
“Having to import every day 120,000 barrels of oil and as they refine it, they would be losing between five and seven US dollars per day, per barrel. This country had to restructure that business,” the Prime Minister said.
He said the restructured energy company, Heritage, had a profit of $1.4 billion in 2019 and now has a $3.6 billion profit and is servicing the debt Petrotrin could not have serviced.
“So, when the cheer was going up for the downgrade, what the individual didn’t know... instead of Petrotrin being downgraded, had we done nothing about restructuring Petrotrin, it would have been Trinidad and Tobago that would have been downgraded.
“So instead of downgrading the entire country, where the Minister of Finance and the entire national borrowing would have been affected, the downgrade is only on Petrotrin, the debt is being serviced by the company and not by the Minister of Finance...had this Government not had the testicular fortitude to restructure the Petrotrin, what would have been our situation today?” the Prime Minister asked.
Rowley noted that when he had announced the restructuring of Petrotrin, he had said Government was prepared to offer employees stock in the new company, but this offer was refused.
“I, as Prime Minister, was prepared then to offer as much, and encouraged the Cabinet to offer them up to 20 per cent of the new company. And had they accepted that offer, they would have been owners of 20 per cent of that $3.6 billion. But they had no faith, no confidence—and as a result of that, their leaders led them (astray),” he said.
Rowley said a similar situation had occurred when the United National Congress was going to put State bank First Citizens shares on the market for the first time.
He said provision was made so shares would be put aside for the workers of the bank to be owners of the bank, but their union leaders advised against it.
“What is amazing is that people follow these people... and I know that this will be put across as anti-labour... I am not anti-labour, labour has brought good and improved conditions for workers around the world all the time. What I am against is dotish labour leaders who are leading workers astray,” the Prime Minister said.
Rowley said despite the criticism, Trinidad and Tobago is in a much sounder position in the energy sector.