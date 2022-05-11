Rowley extends sympathy to family

Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has expressed his sympathy to the family and the Point Fortin community over the tragic demise of two-year-old Kimani Francis, who wandered away from his home on Monday and was found dead yesterday.

The PM posted the following comment on Facebook last evening:

“A child is dead and this entire nation is torn to our deep within. We all have questions to ask ourselves, not the least of which is whether this tender life could have been saved.

“The vast majority of us do not know this child or this family but that does not insulate us from the deep, disturbing sorrow that washes over our nation tonight.

“This sad end is not what we were praying and hoping for even as we struggle with a constant stream of violence, domestic and otherwise.

“I, among the many shocked and saddened citizens, extend my deepest sympathy to the family and the Point Fortin community and trust that in times like these we commit even more than ever to be our brother’s keeper as we extend ourselves in support as far as we are able.”

