Rowley: Get zip line project done

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

no time to switch:

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks during the PNM’s Focus on Tobago East Development forum at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough on Wednesday night.

In the face of corruption alle­ga­tions by the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has come out in “staunch support” for the stalled zip line project in Tobago.

He was speaking at a People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting in support of Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election candidate Tracy Davidson-­Ce­l­estine at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough on Wednesday night.

Rowley said: “Today, I staunchly approve the idea that the THA should build a zip line so locals and foreigners could ride that zip line and experience the rainforest in Tobago as they can nowhere else in the world.

“That will be a marketing idea that will earn revenue into Tobago like no other. It will complement Buccoo Reef as a tourist experience. I know that because whether I go to Italy, Germany, Switzerland or to California, I know what those cable cars and zip lines do and how people use them because of the ­experience.”

The PDP has been ma­king this an issue, based on an Auditor General management letter which asked certain questions about the $2.4 million expendi­ture and what was there to show for it, except a piece of rope.

Saying the PDP was trying to make the issue into one of corruption, the Prime Minister sug­gested the Auditor Ge­neral management letter was a stan­dard auditing tool.

“Tobago (people), don’t let Farley (Augustine) and (Watson) Duke and Vanus (James) and others kill that idea the way they kill the Sandals project,” he said, adding that every idea for the economic development of Tobago and its people was undermined and attacked by these elements who see it as necessary for their political survival.

“I heard [them talk] about the (zip line) project not being approved and, of course, if it’s not approved that means Tracy break some rule. Lie! It is a Tobago House of Assembly-approved project. The project was in its infancy when Tracy left here (THA) in April 2017, the project had just started,” Rowley said.

Hate and irresponsibility

Stressing the work on the project in the main was not under Davidson-Celestine’s stewardship, the Prime Minister said Davidson-­Celestine left the THA with that good idea on the way (to become T&T’s ambassador to Costa Rica), and she never came back into THA business until she won the leadership of the Tobago PNM, and she’s now on her way to becoming chief secretary.

“And, tonight, I want to tell Tracy Davidson, one of the first things you must do when you become chief secretary is to resurrect that project and get it done,” the Prime Minister said.

He accused the PDP of “political dishonesty” and ci­ted instances in the same 2012 Auditor General’s ­report that Augustine, James and others conveniently ­ignored.

These included queries about expenditure of $9 million in the Office of the Prime Minister, $26 million spent on the leasing of a building which the Government of the day did not occupy, vote books reflecting $841 million in expenditure not produced in the Ministry of Housing, and a case where only $3.9 million was shown on the schedule, but the Auditor General found $544 million was spent on the Chancery Lane Project.

The Prime Minister said all these anomalies were found under Duke and the PDP’s “beg partners”, the UNC.

He told Tobagonians this was not time to switch from a reason to political spite, hate and irresponsibility.

He said these were the people who took credit for “chasing away” the Sandal’s investment, are against the construction of the airport terminal and who sought to stop the Government from acquiring the two fast ferries for Tobago by writing the Australian authorities asking for an investigation into their acquisition.

He lamented there were Tobagonians who were part of this movement of “hate and bacchanal” because they wanted to benefit politically. “I asked you here tonight to reject Faley and his friends because they are lying and try­ing to confuse you,” he said.

The PM said history was made in the US on Wednesday when Kamala Harris became the first woman Vice President, adding that in Tobago, history would be made on Monday when Davidson-Celestine becomes the first woman chief secretary.

