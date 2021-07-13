Rowley gets his jab

“I took the vaccine that was available.” This was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s quip after he received his delayed jab yesterday.
Rowley said he was happy to take the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.
“I consulted my doctors here and abroad, including the Chief Medical Officer, and they signed off on it and I was quite happy to take it. That is the vaccine that is currently available in Trinidad and Tobago,” he told the Express.
Reminded of statements made by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal that he (Moonilal) was certain that the Prime Minister would never have taken the Sinopharm vaccine, notwithstanding the fact that Government had agreed to make a substantial purchase of that vaccine, the Prime Minister said: “I never had an issue with taking Sinopharm.”
He said ever since the Government announced that it was purchasing Sinopharm vaccines, following the announcement of World Health Organisation (WHO) approval for that vaccine, Moonilal, a non-scientist, had been trying to “belittle” the vaccine, contemptuously claiming the T&T population were being used as “guinea pigs” for the vaccines.
“He was seeking to create vaccine hesitancy, at the height of the pandemic,” the Prime Minister said. “But our position has consistently been that we would use in Trinidad and Tobago any WHO-approved vaccine.”
On Moonilal’s statement that Opposition questions about who was getting the Pfizer vaccines forced the Prime Minister into taking Sinopharm, the Prime Minister said: “I would have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca in Tobago on Easter Tuesday. That morning I was tested positive for Covid-19. At that time, I (was told) I could not have been vaccinated until October. But within the period the revised recommendation was that you can be vaccinated three months after testing positive. And at this time the country is being vaccinated across the board with Sinopharm. And like so many of my fellow citizens, that is the vaccine I have taken. So it is the Opposition that was trying to make something out of AstraZeneca versus Pfizer versus Moderna versus J&J—all the while being unsuccessful in their attempts at encouraging vaccine hesitation,” Rowley said.
Let’s get out of
this thing together
The Prime Minister received the Sinopharm vaccine at 10.10 a.m. at the Diego Martin Health Facility, a couple hours before the landing of a shipment of 800,000 doses from China at Piarco International Airport—a supply large enough to vaccinate 400,000 people.
The PM posted a video on social media showing the vaccine going from vial to needle to his arm. Wearing a red face mask, with the letters PM, the Prime Minister said the one thing that is known, from all the evidence, is that the virus is being suppressed by the vaccination programme. “A number of vaccines have been approved for use and the reports are that populations that are vaccinated are protected insofar as people are responding better to any infection. It is reducing the need for hospitalisation, it is reducing the strength of the illness on you and it is virtually eliminating death. The benefits of the vaccine are worth having the population vaccinated,” he said.
Rowley added: “On the other hand, we are seeing solid proof that unvaccinated populations are still being ravaged by the virus. These are unusual times I never expected when we set about to build this facility (Diego Martin Health Facility) that it would be used in a pandemic and that I would be here being vaccinated. Covid-19 is with us, we are having to live with it and we are fighting it.”
He encouraged the people of Diego Martin, who are to be served by the health facility, to get vaccinated. Noting that a large shipment of Sinopharm vaccines arrived in the country, he said: “For the next few weeks we will have as many vaccines as we require to vaccinate persons.” He said he noted a statement from a CDC expert yesterday that if that country had been able to vaccinate all the people in the hospitals, most of them would not have been hospitalised with Covid-19.
“Vaccines are available, take the vaccine that is offered to you, get vaccinated as quickly as possible, get your second shot when it is due and feel confident that you would be better able to respond in the event that you are infected,” he said. “The virus is out there and it only requires access to some person to keep going,” he said, urging people to follow all the health protocols “and we will get out of this thing together”.
Moonilal: It was
Opposition pressure
The Prime Minister joins the list of prominent public officials to take the vaccine, which includes the President, several ministers and Opposition MPs.
The WHO, which approved the vaccine on May 7, recommends an interval of three to four weeks between the first and second doses of Sinopharm.
CMO Dr Roshan Parasram, who was present at the Diego Martin facility, said as early as tomorrow the Sinopharm vaccines from the large shipment are expected to be in the public health system, with the roll-out starting at the Diego Martin Health Centre.
Commenting yesterday, Moonilal said the Prime Minister’s move was a good one since it would boost confidence in Sinopharm. However, he said the Prime Minister’s action came after Opposition pressure.
“It was the Opposition which directed him to show confidence in the Chinese vaccine” by taking it. “It is we who first advised him to take it. And then we asked him in Parliament whether he had taken the Pfizer vaccine, he was ambivalent and now he has bowed under the pressure of the Opposition and taken the Sinopharm vaccine,” he said.