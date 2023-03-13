Rowley ‘gone rogue’

MEMBER of Parliament for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal said the Prime Minister last week delivered a “hate speech” in which he attacked members of the Opposition, which shows that Dr Keith Rowley has “gone rogue” and can say anything he wants.
The Opposition MP also warned that the Prime Minister and Government were launching “an all-out assault” on Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard.
Moonilal made the statement yesterday as he spoke at the Opposition’s Sunday media briefing entitled “Debunking Rowley’s Lies”.
Moonilal said the Prime Minister “went out of his way to deliver a ‘hate speech’, attacking members of the Opposition”, and he noted that the Sunday Express editorial ‘called out’ Dr Rowley on the crass presentation of his use of repulsive language.
“This started seven years ago and when Dr Rowley made comments about the Opposition Leader in the vilest manner, calling people out on the pavement and so on, nobody took him on. The stakeholders, the media, etc, allowed it. So, what we have today is a Prime Minster who has gone rogue, that can say anything he wants,” Moonilal said.
The Sunday Express editorial “Crass response to a serious problem” spoke of Rowley at a meeting in Barataria on Thursday night referring to a fellow Member of Parliament as “little dirty mouth, flea-laden, lice-covered... this piece of nothingness, this witlessness”.
The editorial stated that the address “sunk to a level of crassness unbefitting any national leader”, and “Dr Rowley opted to pelt political boulders at members of the Opposition while avoiding the critical national issue of the staff shortage at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions which is now threatening the criminal justice system with collapse.”
The Oropouche East MP said the Prime Minister will not change his language, but the country should change the Prime Minister.
“The Prime Minister’s conduct and language will not change. The man is 73 years old. What new trick will he learn? The same foul mouth, the same crass. The country needs to remove the Prime Minister. The language will not change. What we are seeing now is a sustained gradual development over the years with Keith Rowley. Where apparently, he cannot help himself. He must descend into that kind of abyss, or a pit almost,” he said.
“All-out assault on DPP”
The Oropouche MP said the People’s National Movement and Rowley have no interest in helping the Director of Public Prosecutions and the DPP’s office.
Moonilal said he predicted there is to be “an all-out assault on this DPP”.
“They continue to claim that the DPP is under-performing when they are not providing them with resources. There is something deeper to this.
“Watch for the Prime Minister writing the service commission to make a complaint against Roger Gaspard and to have disciplinary action taken against him which may include suspension or dismissal pursuant to whatever the law is.
Watch for an all-out assault on this DPP. It is related to the surprise turn that it took in the court recently.
That is their approach. I am warning the country to look at the Prime Minister and the Attorney General. One last week condemning him (Gaspard) for not taking a building. Days after, the AG says that the DPP is under-performing. Watch for them complaining to the Service Commission and watch for their approach to have this DPP dismissed,” he said.
Moonilal showed to the briefing a Cabinet Note 1320 dated July 24, 2020, which he said was brought to the Cabinet by Rowley to ratify the engagement of English law firms Edmonds, Marshall McMahon Ltd, Open Text UK Ltd and PricewaterhouseCoopers and Advisory Services Ltd for professional services to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service during the period April 2019 to June 2020.
“How can a PM individually approve the spending in this note of roughly $20 million for private prosecution English law firms Edmonds, Marshall McMahon Ltd, Open Text UK Ltd and PricewaterhouseCoopers and Advisory Services Ltd to involve in a prosecution of Anil Roberts, Roodal Moonilal and others. This English company also known as EMM has received from the Government $45 million signed off by Dr Keith Rowley. A prime minster and cabinet are not involved in funding. The police do their work. You give the police money in an annual budget and the police spend it to prosecute, go after white-collar criminals or anybody. Here you have evidence where a PM signed off on $20 million to pay a foreign private prosecution company,” said Moonilal.
“Gary Griffith told us that he went to England and they set it up so that he met these people. And the only two things that they were concerned about were LifeSport and EMBDC. And Rowley wants us to believe that he is not involved in prosecuting members of the Opposition,” he said.
“He said that the police had information on LifeSport, and things are happening. Keith Rowley, how do you know what evidence the police have? How do you know the police have evidence on LifeSport or the EMBDC? The Prime Minister ought not to be involved in police investigations or privy to evidence that is before the police,” said Moonilal.