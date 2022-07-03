Rowley had ‘significant’ heart-related procedure in US

While Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was abroad last month, he had a medical procedure done for his cardiac condition, and had checks done for issues relating to his prostate.
Rowley, who returned to T&T on Thursday night from the United States, where the attended the IX Summit of the Americas, spoke about his health at a news conference at Piarco International Airport yesterday before he departed for Suriname.
“The reason that I was away for so long was that after the conference ended in Los Angeles in early June, I remained there and did what I did not do in 2021, as I would have done if things had been normal. I was scheduled for medical reviews and examinations. I had a significant medical procedure done with respect to my cardiac condition, which I had been monitoring and managing. I thank my local doctors who had done very well in keeping me whole,” said Rowley.
He continued, “I had prostate scares as well. I did use technology and the experience that was available to me. I do have some reasonably good reports from the tests I have done in the last few weeks, the last of which was last Tuesday.
“But this prostate thing is something that is not an open-and-shut door. It is a ‘could you do it, maybe, should you do it’. Fortunately, I am not symptomatic in a way that is causing alarm. But I am advised to be concerned to know a bit more of what is happening.
He encouraged the men of the nation to “make full use of the early discovery and treatment of this special problem” since statistics show Afro-males are more prone, but not exclusive, to the medical issue. “I simply want to encourage our men to not be shy in seeking help in this way”.
Taking action on SEA results
On the issue of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) results, which showed that over 9,000 pupils scored less than 50 per cent in the 2022 exam and are to be afforded remedial classes, Rowley said given the circumstances, he looked forward to the rectification of the plunge in the scores.
Rowley said he noted the steps to be taken, as announced by Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsy-Dolly, that the Government will spend approximately $10 million during the July/August school vacation to provide remedial classes to those pupils who scored less than 50 per cent in the 2022 SEA exam.
“I do not know that I want to make any off-the-cuff condemnation of the system, except to say that the outcome was reasonably expected in the situation that we were dealing with. We tried to carry out schooling, unplanned during a pandemic. For many of these students, that was not the best way to provide them with education. Therefore, the falling behind the standard is to be seen in the context as an outcome of an unusually stressful period,” he said.
Slams social media attacks
Asked by CCN TV6’s Urvashi Tiwari about social media rumours of money laundering, Rowley called it “entertainment of the fools and you should leave it alone”.
“I am a great fan of the media, as you know, but when the media is taking its timing from social media foolishness, I do not want to get involved in that. My time is too valuable, and I think your time, too, is too valuable to allow some person who is having a having a bad day and blurt out their inner bile without a shred of evidence or a source of credibility,” he said.
“I am amazed of the level of nastiness that existed in the national community, that people received that with great gusto, hoping that it was true... I felt sorry for such persons,” he said.
Rowley said while going through the newspapers for the period he was away, he saw a number of photographs of him with the President and Vice President of the United States, with whom he had three meetings. “Alongside that I am seeing foolishness written by some person or persons unknown that I had problems with the United States authorities with respect to money laundering and that my absence from returning here was because I was being detained.
“That is entertainment of the fools and you should leave it alone. Absolute nonsense.”
“It bothers me that mainstream media takes its timing from that. If that is so, we are all exposed to the malice of the worst,” said Rowley.
“Social media is being used to perpetrate the worst of our people. In Trinidad and Tobago, it is par for the course, absolute rubbish,” he said.
“To think that there are people who associate with it, Members of Parliament get themselves associated with it, as if by saying so and regurgitating it, it is going to be true, it just makes us all look bad... I can guarantee you this Prime Minister does not have those problems. I have no account in any bank outside of Trinidad and Tobago.”