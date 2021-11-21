Rowley: Hardship under PDP

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley has warned Tobago that it will face increased hardship under the governance of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).
Rowley was in Tobago campaigning on Saturday night for the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.
Speaking at the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council meeting at the Mason Hall Secondary School, he also recalled a previous rape charge against PDP leader Watson Duke and said such a candidate could never represent the PNM.
The PM warned Tobago that should it put the PDP into power in the THA, its problems would increase “exponentially”.
He questioned the track records and qualifications of the people putting themselves up for leadership and said they would be unable to properly manage the island’s affairs.
He went on to note the PNM’s political history and said the party’s structure and constitution were stable. He brought up the party’s screening process which selects only those candidates who were worthy.
“I could tell you that nobody could be bold enough to want to offer him or herself at Balisier House in Trinidad or in Tobago to represent the PNM in an election while you are on a rape charge,” Rowley said.
He said people who were before the courts charged with serious offences would not dare offer themselves to be screened by the party’s process.
He said such persons knew they would be “soundly rejected by the PNM”. “Not that we are saying you are guilty but because you have been charged is because the police would have got evidence,” Rowley said.
“That evidence would have gone to the Director of Public Prosecutions. It would have been evidence of such seriousness that the Director of Public Prosecutions would have instructed the police to charge him.”
The PM added that “if that is a fact, then we are saying you are not a fit and proper person to represent the PNM”.
Rowley asked who was actually behind the leadership of the PDP, saying the party was campaigning through deception.
He said PDP’s deputy leader, Farley Augustine, was putting himself forward as the leader, stating: “This gentleman who is putting himself forward as the leader of the PDP, Farley, who is not the leader, that should alert you that something is in the mortar other than the pestle.”
The PM also said: “Why is the leader allowing an imposter to campaign as the leader?”
He said the PDP had no sound constitutional structure and Duke decided who stayed and who had to go.
Asking if the people wanted to “put Tobago’s business into that”, he said the THA’s multi-million-dollar business would “become part of the bacchanal of the nation and then you will pretend that you didn’t know”.
Tobago problems
Rowley went on to suggest that allowing the PDP into power in the THA would lead to problems for Tobago as “in the event that they win, you would have one as the leader and one as the secretary of finance”.
“And that is where Tobago’s problems will begin,” he said, adding that having the salaries paid by the THA alone amounted to $700 million.
Rowley went on to say that the “all hell broke loose” after Duke assumed leadership of the PSA and that the union had previously enjoyed “stature and recognition”.
The PSA, started in 1938, has in the last 30 years been led by the late Dr Kenrick Rennie, Clyde Weatherhead and former labour minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, he said.
However, he said under Duke the union had seen “accusations of all kinds, court orders of all kinds, ending up with the staff in the PSA office being summarily fired by Watson Duke”, which led to the intervention of the court.
“The president declared himself retired, got himself paid a retirement, half a million dollars, came to Tobago, fed Tobagonians at the Magdalena (Grand Beach & Golf Resort), launched a political party, which he owns personally and then never left the PSA,” Rowley said, referring to Duke.
He continued:
“What kind of man would encourage an organisation to pay him money, a retirement, collect the money, spend it and stay in the office as president?”
He asked if “that is the man you want to put in charge” of the THA and warned that Duke saw the PDP as his private possession.
He said there were people going around saying they were going to “fix” Tobago and called those persons “barnacles” of Duke. He said the PSA was now a shadow of its former self under Duke and a “handful of enablers that are an embarrassment to the public service and the people of Trinidad and Tobago”.
Rowley went on to accuse Duke of extracting money from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) through familial contracts.
He said Duke had taken some $16 million from the State agency and asked whether Tobago wanted to get involved with that person.
Farley unauthorised
Rowley said Farley had been “calling” his name and saying that should the PNM win the election, the Joint Select Committee (JSC) of Parliament on Tobago’s self-governance bills will be “torn up”.
He denied this and said he did not know who had authorised Farley to make decisions for him or the PNM.
The PNM has been accused of attempting to engineer its success at the THA polls going forward by recommending, via the Parliament, that the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) expand Tobago’s electoral boundaries from 12 to 15 seats.
The recommendation was based on the 13th report of the EBC. However, claims were made, including by the Opposition United National Congress (UNC), that the changes favoured the PNM’s numbers at the polls.
In the January 2021 THA elections, the PNM and PDP each won six districts, causing a deadlock in the Assembly that remains today.