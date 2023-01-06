Rowley: He told us stories about ourselves

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley penned this tribute which was published in the funeral programme for calypso legend Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste).
It was read by Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis, who represented the prime minister at the funeral yesterday, as he was unable to attend. The prime minister, on his Facebook page, said he had to attend the funeral service of a relative in Tobago.
Following is his tribute to Stalin:
The passing of Black Stalin , Leroy Calliste, like the death of other significant personalities, causes one to pause, reflect and assess our personal lives, and look around at the road of life that we have been travelling.
It is here then that we assess what such persons have brought to our lives, what their lives and death have meant to our own lives, and how they have contributed to our life’s journey.
In life, Black Stalin was no pedestrian—not one who stood by the wayside, watching on, whining, complaining, and waiting for “somebody to run something”.
Born to a market vendor, “Miss Elcina”, and her husband, George, he discovered early his God-given talents out of his humble circumstances.
He expressed it first on the small, calypso stage in San Fernando, then took it to the national audience, the Caribbean, and on to the wider world delivering what inspired him, from within.
On his death last week, the British newspaper, The Guardian, significantly, described Black Stalin as a figure “fiery by nature as well as in his lyrics”, who was a force in world music, with a global audience of fans, who are appreciative of his “acerbic, Rasta-influenced take on political and racial affairs”.
Black Stalin’s fiery nature and assertiveness, I believe, can be traced to the policies of the colonial powers in the 1920s to obliterate African consciousness, with their denials of basic human rights, and the tightening of religious freedoms, cultural choices and expressions.
Such was later marked in the 1940s with the African community’s responses of assertions of their political rights, their sense of dignity and self-hood.
Black Stalin’s “Bun Dem” may then be placed in a continuum of earlier and great contributions built out of that era such as Pretender’s “God Made Us All”, Dictator’s “Negroes Keep Together” and Beginner’s “Sons and Daughters of Africa”, which all signalled an early rise in black consciousness and recognition of Africa’s contribution to world civilisation.
Black Stalin’s lyrics are pure poetry. It is said there is high poetry and low poetry. Some poetry tells a story while other poetry sings for the sheer love of singing. Looking back, Black Stalin wrote high poetry.
He told us stories about ourselves and educated us about the history and the world, singing his lessons to us, with sheer love, prompting neither racial hatred, bitterness nor revenge, reaching us with the melodies and rhythms and stage presentations that touched our souls.
He stood unshakeable for black consciousness and was a promoter of the exile’s sons and daughters’ re-discovery and romance with continental Africa.
He, however, despised and scorned those who alternatively promoted “racial politics”; his messages were directed, instead, at the economic ills created out of that same politics. He was against the downside of capitalism and imperialism, the oppression, pain and suffering it caused among people worldwide.
He then was cynical, defiant and resistant to oppression in the world order, but optimistic, as he urged us in 1988 that “we could make it if we try just a little harder”.
He was, like so many of the other great West Indians who stood up in resistance—persons like Guyanese poet Martin Carter, Barbados’ George Lamming, Jamaica’s Bob Marley, Louise Bennett, and Martinique’s Frantz Fanon... a long list of persons who, in their own way, gave voice to the voiceless among us.
So, the Bard, the Philosopher, the Griot, the Calypso King, the Caribbean Man, the Black Man is no more.
He has gone to join the latest line of departures—Bomber, Kenny J, Explainer and Singing Francine.
I say Thank You, Leroy, for your insights!
We are poorer without you, but you left us in Trinidad and Tobago, and the Caribbean, in a more reflective place and with a vision of a brighter tomorrow.
You left us a stronger, more resilient people.
May he rest in peace.