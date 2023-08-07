ROWLEY IN BREACH

THE Integrity Commission has determined that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was in breach of the Integrity in Public Life Act (IPLA) when he omitted to declare the purchase of a Tobago townhouse to the Commission.
However, the Commission stated that it has “terminated” the investigation into the complaint against the Prime Minister because there is no criminal offence and accompanying sanction within the statutory boundaries of the IPLA regarding his omission.
The Commission stated further that it is of the view that Rowley did not knowingly provide false information in his declaration.
This information was provided to Opposition MP Saddam Hosein who wrote to the Commission in December 2021 asking for an investigation into Rowley’s purchase of the Tobago townhouse.
The latest development is that former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, on behalf of his client Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, has issued a pre-action protocol letter dated August 3, 2023 to the Integrity Commission, challenging its decision.
The matter started in December 2021, when Hosein wrote to Integrity Commission chairman Rajendra Ramlogan requesting an investigation into the Prime Minister’s purchase of the Tobago townhouse.
In that letter, Hosein noted that Rowley and his wife Sharon Rowley purchased the townhouse for $1.2 million.
Hosein said that, according to the Stamp Duty endorsement on the deed, the property was assessed and the actual market value of the townhouse was $1,680,000.
He further noted that the Inez Investments’ website listed the townhouse unit in the Inez Gate development at $1,750,000.
Hosein argued then that it appeared that the Prime Minister and his wife had received a discount of $480,000 based on the actual market value of the townhouse.
The Prime Minister failed to declare to the Integrity Commission the townhouse which was acquired on February 21, 2019, Hosein said in his complaint.
The Integrity Commission responded to Hosein by letter dated June 29, 2023 stating that it had investigated the matter and noted Hosein’s complaint (item 1) that Rowley omitted to disclose the townhouse purchase in his statement of registrable interests (form B) filed for the year 2019.
The Integrity Commission stated: “With regard to item (1) above, that Dr Rowley did omit to disclose the purchase of the townhouse in his statement of registrable interests (form B), filed for the year 2019, contrary to Section 14 of the IPLA (Integrity in Public Life Act). However, there is no criminal offence and accompanying sanction within the statutory boundaries of the IPLA regarding such an omission and, therefore, no action can be taken by the Commission pursuant to Section 34 (7) of the IPLA in this regard.”
Section 34(7) speaks to the Integrity Commission reporting a matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions if necessary.
The Integrity Commission stated further that the IPLA requires that a false declaration was “knowingly made”.
The Commission stated: “However, based on the evidence obtained, the Commission is of the view that Dr Rowley did not knowingly provide false information in his Declaration.”
The Commission acknowledged that the Prime Minister did receive a “gift” in the form of a discount but the evidence indicated that the discount was not connected to directly or indirectly with the performance of his duties as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.
“Further, the evidence retrieved also did not show that the said discount was received as an incident of the protocol or social obligations that normally accompany the responsibilities of his Office. Resultantly, the Commission opines that he was not obligated to file a statement with his Declaration containing the particulars as it related to the said discount in the circumstances. Accordingly, the Commission is of the view that no breach of the legislation was committed by Dr Rowley in this regard,” stated the Commission.
The Integrity Commission stated that it had decided to terminate the investigation.
Pre-action letter to Commission
Ramlogan issued a pre-action protocol letter to the Commission dated August 3, 2023 stating that the Commission acted unreasonably and irrationally in dismissing the complaint against Rowley.
The pre-action letter noted that under the IPLA, people are required to file two documents, namely a declaration of income, assets and liabilities (section 11) and a statement of registrable interests (section 14).
Ramlogan has argued that Rowley failed to declare in his statement of registrable interests his purchase of the Inez Gate townhouse.
The pre-action letter, signed by attorney Vishaal Siewsaran, said that Rowley’s failure to disclose the purchase in the Form B “is a serious finding of a breach of the Act by the Prime Minister of the country. Given the importance of the Statement as the only document that is available for public inspection, the breach is particularly egregious and alarming.”
Siewsaran stated: “The Statement (Form B) is a critical document which must be filed together with the Declaration. It is, therefore, difficult to understand how the Commission could exculpate Dr Rowley and clear him of any criminal conduct.
“The upshot of the Commission’s position in this matter is that the Honourable Prime Minister can breach his obligation to make full and frank disclosure in his Statement, and there is no criminal penalty or sanction for this illegal action.”
The letter questioned the Commission’s decision and asked why should public officials bother to declare their assets if there are no consequences for their failure to do so.
In the letter, Siewsaran claimed that the Commission had misinterpreted the law.
“It is abundantly clear that the Commission has misinterpreted the law in this matter. Perhaps it was blinded by the fact that it is the Honourable Prime Minister who is guilty of breaking the law, and the Commission could not muster the legal courage and fortitude, as a body that is supposed to be independent, to call a spade a spade and do what is necessary in the public interest,” stated the letter.
Maharaj is seeking from the Court a declaration that the Commission’s decision to terminate the investigation into Rowley is unreasonable and irrational and that the matter should be remitted to the Commission for its reconsideration.
He is also seeking a statement of reasons under Section 16 of the Judicial Review Act for the Commission’s decision not to refer the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Maharaj claimed that the matter is urgent because, among other things, “the matter involves the breach of the Act by the Honourable Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago” and “the action and/or conduct of the Commission sets a dangerous precedent such that people can breach the Act with impunity as no action will be taken against them”.
By letter dated August 4, 2023, the Commission acknowledged receipt of the pre-action letter and indicated that it is engaging the Commission’s attention and a response would be provided in due course.
Maharaj has given the Integrity Commission until 4 p.m. on August 17, 2023, failing which he intends to file his claim in court.