Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has expressed confidence in People’s National Movement (PNM) general secretary and Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings.
Sources told the Express yesterday that the Prime Minister addressed the current issue in which the Opposition is calling for Cummings’s dismissal at Saturday’s meeting of the PNM General Council.
They said the Prime Minister rubbished the idea that a report which is not the result of any detailed or in-depth investigation could to be used on a political platform.
The fact that a number of claims made in the Special Branch report had been refuted by Cummings was a factor in the Prime Minister’s conclusion, sources said.
Cummings has dismissed as “completely false” the allegation in the report that he had laid claim to three parcels of land belonging to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) at Point Lisas, Couva.
Cummings said neither he nor his family had any connection to an HDC property at Ibis Avenue, Point Lisas.
He denied that the company Pical (a company in which he once served as a director) had been awarded contracts to construct the Indian Trail Recreation Ground and that no contract exists for work on the Indian Trail Recreation Ground.
Cummings also denied as alleged in the report that he had been engaged in the formation of a village council in the Edinburgh 500 area.
The report stated Cummings had mobilised residents in the community of Edinburgh to hold an election to establish a village council in the hope of getting HDC to construct a community centre, the award of which he hoped would go to his company.
Cummings said he had no connection, business or otherwise, with the person mentioned in the report. He was referring to the Report’s claim that he used two companies—Pical and Cyledeon— to “hire and subcontract work to a reputed drug dealer and the leader of a Railway Road Gang”.
Cummings said he was unaware of any company called Cyledeon as was mentioned in the document. He said, however, Pical Services had done work for Klydon Enterprises Ltd.
Cummings stated that the use of the report was a calculated attack on his reputation and character.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has called on Rowley to fire Cummings.
“It is simply unfathomable that given these revelations (in the Special Branch report) that Minister Cummings is still holding his ministerial position. Rowley either does not care that a member of his Cabinet is under police investigation for alleged misuse of public funds and association with a known drug dealer or he is driving the metaphorical getaway car for Minister Cummings, by remaining silent over the issue,” she said at the weekend.