Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has once again been placed in isolation after being iden­t­­­­­i­fied as a primary contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Office of the Prime Minis­ter (OPM) said yesterday that Rowley has tested negative for the virus, but has been isolated, as required by existing health protocols.

“The Prime Minister is required to remain in isolation until a further test is conduc­ted next week,” the OPM said.

It is not the PM’s first brush with the virus.

In August 2020, Rowley was placed in isolation after being identified as a primary contact of a Covid-19-positive person.

He spent two weeks in qua­rantine.

The Prime Minister contracted the virus himself in April 2021.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on April 6, the very day he was sche­duled to receive the Co­vid-19 vaccine.

He was placed in isolation for three weeks before returning a second negative Covid-19 test on April 27.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-­Roy has tested positive for the virus, along with several members of her family.

