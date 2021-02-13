Rowley in row over funeral invite

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he never indicated that Andrea Bharatt’s family invited him to attend her funeral on Friday.
The Prime Minister was responding to questions from the Sunday Express on a Facebook post from a relative of Bharatt who stated the family did not extend an invitation to Rowley to attend.
Bharatt’s relative, Julie Sally, posted a story which reported that the Prime Minister, at a People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting in Belmont on Thursday, said he declined an invitation to attend the funeral.
“Sir, with all due respect, something you don’t have for us women in T&T...You wasn’t invited to Andrea’s send off, sorry!! I did invite persons that reached out to our family from both parties but no invitation was extended to you. As I would’ve had that on my guest list...
“So stop telling the media you was invited and decided not to attend because etc,” stated Sally in her Facebook post.
She later made a second post, stating the Prime Minister could have attended the funeral and spoken, once he delivered a non-political speech.
“Let me reiterate, to clear up...Our PM Dr Rowley could have attended Andrea’s funeral, as it was an open invitation, he could have attended just like our Opposition Leader Kamla PB who reached out to us...Prepared a speech with the criteria it be, (NON-POLITICAL) and we would have accepted it genuinely,” Sally wrote.
In response to the Sunday Express via WhatsApp yesterday, Rowley said it was not a Bharatt family member who indicated he should attend the funeral but someone else whom he did not name.
He said he could not attend the funeral as he had a duty to be in the Parliament to answer questions during the Prime Minister’s Question Time.
“I never said that the Bharatt family invited me. I said I was invited to attend the funeral because Kamla (Persad-Bissessar) was attending and I told the person that would not be the reason why I would attend but much as I would like to in any case, I could not attend for other reasons,” he said.
Rowley pointed out he did not identify the person he had that conversation with.
“I never said that any Bharatt invited me. I never said who I was talking to so the relative should be a little less condemnatory until she knows a bit more as to who I was talking to,” he said.
Rowley said perhaps it was good he had Parliament business to attend to as he might have been insulted if he had attended Bharatt’s funeral.
“It’s a good thing I had to be in Parliament for Prime Minister’s Question Time otherwise I might have turned up at the church and be insulted and turned away for storming because my name was not on the ‘guest only’ private ‘A list’ function,” he said.
The Prime Minister disclosed that he has had the experience of being insulted at a funeral.
“It would not have been the first time for me. I actually turned up at the funeral for the mother of a colleague of mine only to be insulted by his sister who told me quite loudly that I should not be sitting where I was placed because the event was not a political thing. Such are the people we meet and such are the perils of this job of public service,” he stated.
He emphasised it would be a gross misrepresentation to convey that the Bharatt family invited him and he chose not to attend.
“I never intended to convey that I was invited by the family and I am choosing not to attend. That is a gross misrepresentation,” he stated.
“Like many other persons who were deeply injured by the abduction of a citizen, I appealed to those involved or anyone who may have any information that may be useful to law enforcement and which may lead to her rescue. I did so as my duty as Prime Minister. It was never intended to be a for a reward to be invited to her funeral.”
Opposition Leader Persad-Bissessar spoke at Bharatt’s funeral.
In her speech, she said she was humbled when she asked to speak.
The Sunday Express learnt that Chaguanas deputy mayor Marisa Ramlogan (who is related to Sally) was the medium.
Ramlogan told the Sunday Express she had been communicating with the family on Persad-Bissessar’s behalf and they indicated they would welcome the idea of Persad-Bissessar speaking and paying tribute to Bharatt.
Arima MP and Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles and Lopinot/Bon Air West MP and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales also attended Bharatt’s funeral.
Beckles told the Sunday Express one did not need an invitation to attend a funeral and she and Gonzales attended as they have been in touch with the Bharatt family who informed them of the time and date of the funeral.
Beckles said she informed one of the Bharatt family members that she would come to the Faith Assembly International Church in Arouca and Gonzales would attend the earlier part of the funeral at the Bharatt’s Arima home because he had to be in Parliament later Friday to resume his contribution to the Evidence (Amendment) Bill.
The minister said formal invitations are not extended for funerals and she attended as the Arima MP to pay her respects.
She said she had spoken to Bharatt’s father, Randolph Bharatt, the day before the funeral.
Beckles also noted pepper spray was just one avenue to protect women but more was needed. She urged women to be more aware of their surroundings and exercise caution.
She said times had changed from when there was the expression that it takes a village to raise a child but now there were single parents who had to work and had no one to care for their children.
The minister said there was need for more social cohesiveness and nurturing of the nation’s children.