Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has officially issued a call for nominations for people who want to offer themselves to be considered PNM candidates for the “imminent” Local Government elections.
This was done at a meeting of the General Council of the PNM held on Monday 1, a statement from the PNM’s Balisier House headquarters said last night.
Speaking to the meeting, Rowley said, “The People’s National Movement is determined to improve the Local Government system and we look forward to the new system of local government with the Reform in the new term.”
“The People’s National Movement takes the governance of Trinidad and Tobago and our democracy very seriously. The PNM is committed to participating in every election, and is the only political institution that has fielded a candidate in every constituency for General Elections, candidates in every electoral district for Local Government Elections, and candidates for every Tobago House of Assembly Election,” the statement added.
The period for nominations is May 2, 2023, to June 2, 2023.
Nomination forms are available from constituency executives and from the PNM’s Central Regional Office. Screening will begin shortly thereafter for the nominees for all 141 electoral districts across the 14 municipalities in Trinidad, the statement said.