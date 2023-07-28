Rowley: It’s frightening

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday described as frightening, information from the current audit into the Police Service that a large amount of ammunition entering Trinidad and Tobago legally may be ending up in the hands of criminals.
In an interview with TV6’s Morning Edition host, Marlan Hopkinson, yesterday Rowley expressed concern that criminals had “no shortage of ammunition”.
“Because the way they use it, it’s not like after they use it they have difficulty in replenishing it,” he said.
He said while some of the ammunition may be entering the country illegally, the audit into the Police Service discovered that there was a “great likelihood” that a “significant amount” coming in legally were in the possession of criminals.
“That is one of the frightening things we’ve discussed. Secondly, that the police department that was meant to manage and control the availability of firearms in society has become corrupted to the point where it is a facilitator and another arm of the problem that we have to deal with,” Rowley said.
He said the reports coming out of the probe into the Firearms Unit of the Police Service will make “your hair stand on end”, adding that it found that the very people who were supposed to be protecting the country from crime were facilitators of it.
“That is the frightening thing...a breakdown of the institutional protection,” the Prime Minister lamented.
Crime pays for some
Acknowledging that crime was a small business from criminals, Rowley said the maxim “crime doesn’t pay” was no longer a viable statement because “crime does pay to some people”.
He noted that dealing with crime was a mammoth task, and for this reason the Government had spent billions of dollars on national security over the years.
“And we will continue doing that because the requirements to preserve safety and security is an ongoing one. And we are having to get ahead of the criminals to prevent them from acting. And we also have to respond to the criminals when they act,” Rowley said.
“There’s no day that we’ve put down the assignments...we can’t relax,” Rowley said, adding that crime was a “whole of life challenge” that required a whole-of-society response.
He said the emotional response to the upsurge in violent crime in T&T and the region should not be to pass the blame from one person to the other, but to “accept that it is a phenomenon that we’re dealing with”.
He said this was why the Government was treating crime as a public health issue.
“Anything that is causing you to lose two people, three people, five people a night, ten people on a weekend, is a public health issue because it’s happening in the public domain,” he said.
“If there was a germ that was doing that, there would have been a declaration against the germ,” Rowley said.