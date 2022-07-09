Rowley, Kamla extend condolences

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday dispatched formal condolences of the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago to the government and people of Japan on the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne, in a statement yesterday, said he was “deeply saddened” by the assassination of Abe.
“I have discussed the matter with fellow foreign ministers of the Caribbean Community, and I join with my peers in remembering the service of Japan’s longest serving prime minister, who had a particular interest and connection with the developing world, including our region.
“Sincere condolences to his family, and to all those in Japan and around the world who were positively affected by his many years of service,” Browne stated.
Abe had visited Trinidad and Tobago on July 27 and 28, 2014.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who was prime minister during Abe’s visit, said yesterday she was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the former prime minister of Japan.
“The United National Congress strongly condemns all forms of political violence and stresses that violence is never the answer,” she said.
She noted that in 2014 Abe visited Port of Spain, to develop and expand the partnership between Trinidad and Tobago and Japan.
“My deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr Abe as well as to the people of Japan,” she said.
Abe served as prime minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007, the youngest post-war prime minister of Japan, and again from 2012 to 2020.
He was the longest serving prime minister in Japanese history. He had stepped down in 2020 for health reasons.
He was killed in broad daylight yesterday as he delivered a campaign speech. The country’s Japanese House of Councillors elections are due tomorrow.
Abe was 67 years old.