Rowley: Kamla’s Pegasus spy claims false

“Completely false”.
As he categorically denied that the State ever used Israeli Pegasus spyware, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also disclosed yesterday that his Government “resisted repeated attempts by a former commissioner of police to obtain, own and utilise intercept technology by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service”.
Referencing the former commissioner of police without naming him, the Prime Minister said when that commissioner of police procured an interception of communication solution without approval, he was instructed to transfer it to the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), which was done.
In a statement to the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, in which he responded to persistent allegations made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that the State was using Pegasus Spyware Solution to illegally intercept telecommunications, and was engaged in widespread spying on citizens, the Prime Minister said: “I want to assure the people of Trinidad and Tobago, and all observers, that the State does not possess nor has it ever possessed or used Pegasus spyware.
“Contrary to the current misinformation campaign on this issue, there is no truth whatsoever in the allegation that the State, including the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and/or the Strategic Services Agency, or any other State agency, for that matter, has any officer using Pegasus spyware.”
The Prime Minister said the SSA was the sole custodian of all known interception of communication software and hardware procured by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago or any other State agency, a Government policy since September 2015.
Griffith’s purchase unauthorised
Rowley said it was Government’s policy that all such technology should reside within the control of the SSA. “The SSA has provided an intercept suite to be used by the TTPS, but the equipment is the sole responsibility of the SSA and remains under the SSA’s strict jurisdiction. This is to ensure accountability and control by vetted officers engaged in crime fighting and matters of national security,” he added.
The Prime Minister explained that it was for this reason that instructions were given for the intercept equipment acquired by the TTPS, under the former commissioner, to be transferred to the custody of the SSA.
“It is noted that the former commissioner of police (Gary Griffith) indicated that under his tenure, the TTPS did not purchase Pegasus or any other spyware directly from Israel. This former CoP confirmed the procurement of an interception of communication solution under his tenure from 2018 to 2021 (the period of Gary Griffith). The procurement of this intercept device by the former CoP was not authorised by the National Security Council for use by the TTPS, and the CoP was immediately instructed to provide the hardware and software to the SSA, which he did.
“Accordingly, the former CoP recently revealed that whilst the TTPS did procure intercept technology under his tenure, it did not use it while he was commissioner of police and this was the context of his statement,” the Prime Minister said.
Rowley said the interception of communication technology procured by the TTPS in 2020/2021 was never used by the TTPS to conduct interception of data in motion. The SSA maintained control of the servers prior to receiving the physical devices from the TTPS, and reviews show no interception of communication activity by the TTPS, the Prime Minister added.
“Accordingly, I reject the false narratives that the State is using Pegasus, that the TTPS is conducting interception of communications outside of the suite provided and controlled by the SSA, under the laws of Trinidad and Tobago, and that there are any individuals being targeted by law enforcement for intercept who are not under suspicion of being involved in serious criminal activity,” he said.
Done within the law
The Prime Minister stressed that the SSA has used intercept technology to conduct legally authorised intercepts, done within the parameters of the Interception of Communication Act. Conversely, Pegasus used a methodology not covered by the (Interception of Communication) Act and, “therefore, there has not been any authorisation to procure that solution currently or in the past”.
“I can also state categorically that the Government took a conscious decision not to procure Pegasus due to its overreaching capacity for penetration, abuse and justifiable concerns about it, including the many internationally troubling reports surrounding its use, which are less than favourable,” he added.
The Prime Minister said Parliament, in enacting legislation, made sure that law-abiding citizens had nothing to fear with respect to authorised intercepts as they target only criminality and those operating in that realm. He said the intelligence produced from interception was packaged and passed to the TTPS, and the information was used to find victims of kidnappings, prevent murders, disrupt terrorist plots and lead to the seizure of drugs, guns and other contraband.
“Interception of communication is used solely in the interest of national security, for the prevention and detection of serious crime, for the purpose of safeguarding the social and economic well-being of the State, and for the purpose of giving effect to the provision of any international mutual assistance agreement,” the Prime Minister said.
Political mischief
The Prime Minister also dismissed claims from the Opposition Leader about an increasing number of people being intercepted.
Noting the Opposition Leader used the numbers provided in the SSA’s annual report tabled in Parliament, the Prime Minister said the number of intercepts do not reflect a direct correlation to the number of people or devices being intercepted because very often, people engaged in criminal activity have more than one device and change devices frequently, thus leading to an increase in the number of devices that are intercepted.
He added that authorised intercepts were only granted for a limited period of time, and if an extension is required, a judicial officer must grant such an order or extension, and this too led to the increase in the number of intercepts recorded.
He said the attempt by a person who formerly chaired the National Security Council to present these numbers to create an impression that there was something untoward taking place “was irresponsibility and political mischief intended to frighten and anger the population, once they (the population) can be mentally corralled into believing that their Government is abusing its authority and is illegally prying into the lives of the ordinary law-abiding citizen”.
Speaking at a recent United National Congress (UNC) Monday night forum, Persad-Bissessar had first said that the State was spying on members of the media, members of the Judiciary, State board members, Government and Opposition MPs, among others, and that a police constable who is a friend of a minister was spying on WhatsApp messages, including the messages of their own MPs.
The Prime Minister said yesterday that the ill effects of these false narratives, which undermined the fight against crime and the trust that the population should repose in those charged with the responsibility of the State’s legal intercept resources, could not be underestimated.
“I trust that this statement will serve to dismiss the irresponsible, false allegations of those who see benefit in their damaging actions and statements,” he said.