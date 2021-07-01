Rowley keeps ‘open mind’ on CoP selection

The Prime Minister has an “open mind” on the selection of a police commissioner.
Asked yesterday whether as head of the Cabinet, his Government was prepared to approve a nomination coming to the Parliament for the continuation of Gary Griffith as Commissioner of Police, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said: “We in the Cabinet keep an open mind on matters of national interest like that. The Cabinet has a duty to keep an open mind. The authority (Police Service Commission) advises us and we will look at the advice with an open mind as you would have seen us doing before.
“We came into Government in 2015, we had an open mind, a very open mind, we had recommendations made to us, we took serious decisions to impact on the Police Service and I can tell you we have made some significant progress. There is a long way to go, but we have made some significant progress. There have been some ups and downs but nothing is perfect, but we work towards perfection,” he added.
Rowley was speaking at the opening of the new Carenage Police Station, on Western Main Road, Carenage.
Told that the utterances from the Opposition suggest it may be willing to support Griffith’s continued tenure, the Prime Minister said he “was happy to hear that because we haven’t had that responsible conduct on the part of the Opposition for quite a while. And all of us, including the Opposition, would do better for ourselves and the country if we keep an open mind and take responsible decisions”.
Griffith’s contract ends on August 17 and he has indicated that he plans to re-apply for the post.
In response to another question yesterday, Rowley said the Government had not abandoned its plans to implement property tax, or to seek to establish a Revenue Authority.