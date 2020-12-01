Rowley: Maduro's call was not about children's issue

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has criticised the racial composition of the slate of her opponent Vasant Bharath and questioned how would he be able to take the United National Congress (UNC) into government with a team that looks like him.

Speaking at a virtual meeting on Monday, Persad-Bissessar said Bharath’s team is boasting about campaigning along the East-West Corridor and winning the next general election and asked: “How? With 17 people looking like Vasant? They sure to fail,” adding that they also do not have one person from the corridor on their team.

She called on UNC members to look at the composition of Bharath’s team of 17 candidates who will be contesting the UNC internal election on December 6.