Rowley making our lives harder

Trade unionist Christopher Jackman has criticised Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on a political platform, saying life is harder for the working class under the People’s National Movement (PNM).
Jackman, the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Pointe-a-Pierre branch president, was speaking at the OWTU’s Palms Club, San Fernando, during a United National Congress (UNC) meeting on Thursday.
Jackman noted that the OWTU has its own party—the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ)—which is contesting Point Fortin seats only in the August 14 local government election.
He said the OWTU has thrown its support behind the UNC because it does not want the PNM in San Fernando.
“The PNM is not only in Point Fortin and it is very important for us that the San Fernando, Point Fortin seats turns to yellow,” he said.
Jackman said people could feel the tension and frustration growing in the country.
“As a citizen, it hurts me to see where the country has come over the last five years. You could feel the place getting harder. It is like when the PNM comes into power, life does just become harder, your salary can’t stretch as it could,” he said.
Jackman said people are worried about their survival, buying books for their children and their safety.
“For the last five years all we would have faced was the continuous barrage of assaults and quarrels and arguments from a dictatorial leader, a leader who cares nothing for the working class, a leader who cares nothing for the middle (income earners) and poor in this country, all he wants to do is to see the rich get richer,” he said.
He said the country went through hardship during the Covid-19 pandemic as people lost jobs.
Jackman, who noted that he was previously a Petrotrin employee, said he shared the pain of former colleagues as he criticised the PNM Government for the closure of the refinery.
“It was the PNM who shut the refinery down. It was the PNM that took away our medical plans,” he said.
He said the Prime Minister comes with “arrogance” and speaks to former Petrotrin workers being paid a “grandiose” amount of money.
“Every ex-Petrotrin worker remembers the feeling on that day, November 30, when the gates of the refinery were closed. Remember that day when you go to vote,” Jackman said.
He pointed out that days before the election there are rapid paving works being done and in five days’ time they will fall apart because of poor quality.
Jackman said T&T used to get its bitumen which is used in roadworks from the refinery and that is no longer happening.
He said further that the Government spoke to the high cost of the fuel subsidy when they closed the refinery.
“How many of us know that we are paying more for gas than what they are paying in the United States of America?” he asked.
The refinery, he said, could have contributed to lowering gas prices,
said Jackman: “It is imperative we remember what has happened and we focus on the solution for Trinidad and Tobago, which is the removal of the PNM and voting the UNC into power.”