Rowley: No authority to interfere

“Just give me a break!”
This was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s response to the continued discussion surrounding the purchase of luxury vehicles by members of Government, using tax exemptions.
Last week, Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal called on the Prime Minister to impose a moratorium on the purchase of luxury vehicles after pointing out that both Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Energy Minister Stuart Young had availed themselves of the tax exemptions to purchase vehicles.
Young got $550,000 in tax exemptions on the purchase of a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 vehicle, while Deyalsingh got $700,000 in tax breaks on the purchase of a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, for a total exemption for both ministers of $1.25 million.
Questioned on the matter during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday, Rowley said the tax exemption is part of the terms of engagement of thousands of State employees, and he had received legal advice that he did not have the authority to interfere with it.
“It would be quite unfair for me to interfere with it as Prime Minister for some employees of the State, which ministers are, and other employees are not. And there was no intention of the Government to interfere with other people’s exemptions.”
Rowley said ministers are free to do what they wish with the money they earn and he, too, had purchased a vehicle.
“I could tell the country now, I bought a vehicle. And as part of the terms of engagement for the job I do 24 hours a day, I accept the terms of my engagement and if it displeases some people, I’m sorry. But I don’t think it is fair for somebody to tell me what to do with what I earn when you have no interest in talking to those who have stolen public money.”
The Prime Minister said there are certain MPs who are before the courts on matters involving public money, “but you interested in my car that I buy with my own money?”
He added that there is now a police investigation involving a Member of Parliament facilitating a tax exemption of $1 million for the purchase of a luxury vehicle for a member of the public.
The Prime Minister said under his Government no luxury vehicle will be bought by any ministry for use by a minister using taxpayer dollars, as was done in the past.
He said there were other matters the media should focus on, including the Estate Management & Business Development Company (EMBD) which is fighting 20 High Court matters, and one arbitration for claims against the company by contractors to the tune of $3.8 billion.
“That is what this Government is dealing with. And people who have questions to answer about that want to talk to me about my car? You all serious?
“All of a sudden they’re concerned about deaths in the country, they’re concerned about who hungry, they’re concerned about who starving... Just give me a break!” he said.