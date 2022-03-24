Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says no Cabinet Minister is involved in stealing State lands.
During the Prime Minister’s Question Time at the Parliament yesterday, at the Red House, Port of Spain, Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked Rowley: “Could you confirm whether or not those reports that came to you involved the conduct of any current Cabinet minister in this sordid affair of stealing State lands?”.
The Prime Minister responded: “Madam Speaker, I am happy to report that none of the reports, none of the documents provided to me on this particular subject involves any person in the Cabinet which I lead.”
Rowley confirmed that former agriculture minister Clarence Rambharat provided information to him regarding corruption in the transfer of State lands by senior public officials.
“Prime Minister, can you indicate whether in this matter, as you did with complaints about firearms and so on, you have sought to establish any committee to investigate the validity of claims by the former minister of agriculture in widespread corruption in land dealings?” asked Moonilal.
Rowley said he can confirm that as early as 2015, Rambharat spoke to him with regard to possible corruption connected to State land development.
He said he gave the minister advice which he followed.
“Thereafter, I received from the minister. right up to the last week, letters, reports and information regarding fraudulent dealings with State lands and other aspects of potential criminal conduct, many involved public officials, including very senior ones,” he said.
Rowley said he listened to what was said, read what was provided and instructed the minister to report the information to the Police Commissioner.
He said to the best of his knowledge, some of those matters are with the police and being acted upon.
“If there are other matters which are still before us to go to other authorities, they will be so forwarded,” said Rowley.
On Tuesday, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob told the Express that land fraud is a major issue in T&T, and he will be seeking assistance from the National Security Ministry to obtain further resources to treat with these investigations.
On March 13, three days prior to his resignation, during an interview on i95.5 FM radio, then agriculture minister Clarence Rambharat said major acts of fraud were being committed within the Agriculture Ministry.
He said the fraud is being perpetuated at high levels as he lamented that the “gatekeepers”—the surveying profession, legal profession, people overseeing valuations, overseeing State lands—have failed to act.