Rowley: Nothing to do with me

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley disclosed yesterday that he has sought legal advice on a High Court decision with respect to the non-disclosure of the report into allegations of sexual misconduct by former sport minister Darryl Smith.
The Prime Minister was questioned on the issue yesterday at the post-Cabinet news conference, at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
On Wednesday, the Office of the Prime Minister was directed by the High Court to reconsider a request made by former government minister Dr Devant Maharaj to disclose the report.
The report was prepared by a three-member investigative committee.
Justice Nadia Kangaloo made the order after Maharaj, a former transport minister in the People’s Partnership administration, brought legal proceedings challenging the decision of the Office of the Prime Minister in March 2019 to not disclose the report.
Justice Kangaloo ordered that a copy of the settlement agreement between Smith and Carrie-Ann Moreau, a former employee of the Sport Ministry who was said to be the victim and was paid $150,000, be disclosed.
Moreau was paid the money after claiming her employment at the ministry was unlawfully terminated following the allegations against Smith.
The judge declared on September 6 that the decision to not disclose the information was unlawful, irrational, unfair and amounted to a breach of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
Rowley said yesterday that following what he read in the media, he sought legal advice.
He said: “I saw something in the papers today; I have since sought legal advice because much of what I saw in the papers had nothing to do with me. I see it in the court where I am supposed to have done certain things, I just cautioned people, it had nothing to do with me.”
He said that as Prime Minister, he took action against a minister for interfering with the work of a permanent secretary, and Smith’s firing had nothing to do with sexual harassment allegations.
Said Rowley: “I say again, all the actions I took against Darryl Smith, none of it had anything to do with any sexual harassment allegation in front of me. I have seen no court order so I can’t comment on that at the moment.”
Asked if the High Court had given any directive to the Office of the Prime Minister to disclose the report, Rowley responded: “I have not seen a court order so I cannot comment on it...what can I say to you, I have checked with my office, with my lawyer, and as far as I am aware, I as Prime Minister, I was not a party to any proceedings in the court.”
The Prime Minister boasted that his Government had not been plagued by scandals.
“The only requirement to fill a vacancy in the Cabinet that I led as a result of a scandal or the removal of a person—we had the death of Franklin Khan and the arrest of Marlene McDonald, both of which were beyond my control,” he said.
He recalled that the scandal surrounding McDonald related to something that was alleged to have happened under the former Patrick Manning administration.
In 2019, McDonald, who was public administration minister in Rowley’s cabinet, was slapped with several charges, including misbehaviour in public office, conspiracy to defraud and money laundering.