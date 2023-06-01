Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday conjured up an image of a photograph of him relieving himself behind a tree on the golf course to illustrate how cautious he has to be once he leaves the comfort of his home.
He was asked to comment on the recent “shenanigans” in Tobago of a tape recording of high officials in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) discussing the use of assembly funds to pay for partisan political activity.
Addressing the People’s National Movement (PNM)-organised fundraiser titled “Breakfast with the Prime Minister”, at the Trinidad Hilton and Conference Centre, St Ann’s, the Prime Minister said he does not say anything in the company of anyone without assuming that they have a tape in their pocket and are taping what he is saying.
“Last week (Saturday), I was on the golf course dealing with the Prime Minister’s charity.... I was out on the golf course to raise some money for the charity. So we were having a few drinks and I got to a far part of the golf course and there was nobody around.
“And I thought of using the bathroom and I said ‘no’. Go by that bush there? (laughter from the audience) I have no idea whose camera is on me. I have to assume that once I am out of my bed, somebody’s camera is on me, waiting to take a surprise picture. That is today’s world.
“So if there are people in Tobago, 14 seats or 24 seats, and they want to go and plan to use taxpayers’ money to run the party of whatever the name is, that is allyuh business. The Prime Minister is not involved in that until it becomes a matter of a breach of the law.
“But let it not be said that as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, that I have let Tobago drift. That would not happen.... If there are consequences to be paid, then they will be paid,” he said.
Stronger together
The Prime Minister said if there are officers who are prepared to break the law, they will face the law “as is happening right now when the THA publicly decides and announces that it would break the law with respect to the EMA Act. I can advise you that the EMA, under law, has intervened in Tobago and has stopped the project ($50 million road project in Pigeon Point area).
“And the EMA will take to the courts any and all persons who are preparing to break the law in Tobago with respect to the EMA Act. We are a country governed by laws, and it doesn’t matter how popular in the polls, the law will bring you to heel.”
The Prime Minister said the PNM and the Government’s position had been clear all along—“we” (T&T) are better together than apart, and this Government would do nothing to put a wedge between Trinidad and Tobago and to ensure that the citizens in Cedros and Charlotteville have the same claim and the same opportunities.
“They can call themselves the empire of Tobago or whatever, as long as they observe the laws that govern Trinidad and Tobago. We are the country of ole mas, you could go and play mas, play king for two days,” he said.
He said he assumed when people said the ‘Government of Tobago’ they meant the governing authority in Tobago, that was one thing, but if the Government meant that you had a different set of authority and a different set of laws, then that is where “we are going to cross paths”.
T&T to host Caricom’s 50th
Trinidad and Tobago will host the Caricom meeting between July 1 and 5, which will be the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of Caricom.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday, with the co-operation of Dominica and his other Caricom colleagues, it was decided that so significant is that development—50 years as Caricom—and Trinidad and Tobago and Chaguaramas been so central in its coming into being that T&T should be allowed the honour of hosting the event, even though Dominica will be in the chair. “So come the first week of July, we, Trinidad and Tobago, will host the 50th anniversary of Caricom, an international event,” he said.