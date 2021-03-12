Rowley: Pepper spray coming for women

IN PARLIAMENT
Very soon, women will have pepper spray in their hands, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley assured yesterday.
He was responding to a question during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, from Caroni Central MP Ravi Ratiram, which asked for an update on the legislation required to make pepper spray available to citizens.
Rowley said the Government had said publicly its intention to approve pepper spray for use by citizens. And the Government sought and received advice that it was safe enough to make it widely available, and this would be done through the use of particular permits.
He said the matter had been brought before the Cabinet and had found favour and has been sent to the Finance and General Purposes (F&GP) to “finalise the nature of the permitting that is to be done.... And very soon that should be out of the Cabinet and available for operationalisation”.
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked whether given the gravity of the situation, and particularly with increasing reports of violence against women and girls, the Prime Minister had indicated to F&GP a deadline by which this matter must be dealt with in Parliament and permits can be made available to vulnerable citizens.
The Prime Minister responded: “I wish I didn’t have to deal with it. Because if my colleague from Oropouche East had dealt with it eight years ago where the same gravity existed, where women were being attacked and killed in similar fashion, I wouldn’t have had to deal with it. But I give the assurance that in very short order, in this Government, approval would be granted and the women will have it in their hands.”
WASA ‘mischief’
Responding to another question filed by Ratiram, the Prime Minister accused him “of being hell-bent on misleading the population” on the issue of WASA.
The Prime Minister was responding to a question from Ratiram on the terms and conditions of the loan agreements with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and CAF (Development Bank of Latin America).
The Prime Minister said the issue of a loan had been raised previously, and the Minister of Finance indicated there was no loan arrangement in place with these agencies. “The member (Ratiram) insists on putting that in the media.... And what is worse is the document he refers to was laid in this Parliament, and I assure you, Madam Speaker, if you look in that document on WASA...you will see no reference to any loan being entered into. What was said in that document...is that there is a future possibility of funding operations at WASA in its reorganisation with loans that could be had from the CAF or the IDB,” he said.
The Prime Minister said Ratiram had gone out and told people the action at WASA to reorganise and improve WASA’s performance was as a result of IDB loan conditionalities, but “nothing is further from the truth”.
A question from Ratiram on why the IDB and CAF were described in the document as “stakeholders”, the Prime Minister reiterated that these agencies were a possible future source of funding and there was no loan in place and no conditionalities. “The member is confusing the public and I wish he would stop,” the Prime Minister said.
During this interaction, House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George rose to make it clear to MPs that “sucking of teeth” was not permitted in the Parliament Chamber. “Anyone who feels frustrated, anyone who is intolerant, is free to leave the chamber, compose themselves and return,” she said.
Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh asked the Prime Minister whether the IDB or CAF recommended to the Cabinet that a manpower audit be done at WASA to determine if workers should be terminated.
The Prime Minister said the Government was following no conditionality from any international agency. Accusing the Opposition of mischief, he said: “And as fast as we repeat it...they come out and say it....” At this stage, Moonilal said while the Prime Minister may have his view, he could not accuse MPs of mischief.