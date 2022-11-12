Rowley promises payments for flood-affected farmers

Farmers and citizens who qualify for compensation and assistance will receive them as quickly as possible, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley assured yesterday.
Attending Parliament virtually from the Official Prime Minister’s residence yesterday, the Prime Minister answered questions during Prime Minister’s Question Time. Rowley, who tested positive for Covid-19 for the third time last week, is now Covid negative.
The Prime Minister also warned against price gouging in the face of possible food shortage.
“We will take every step possible to restart agricultural production and we expect that those who have not been flooded out will not take the opportunity to price gouge as the shortage occurs in a situation where some farmers have lost their crops.
“We expect that the market would be reasonable and that the buyers beware of what is happening in the marketplace. But production would be encouraged especially in the case of vegetables,” the Prime Minister said, as he responded to a question from Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram on what measures the Government would take to curb price increases as the supply and price of food items would be affected by the ongoing floods.
Asked by Ratiram whether Government would swiftly pay farmers their compensation, the Prime Minister said once it is determined who is in line to be assisted and who legitimately qualifies for assistance, that assistance would be made available “as quickly as possible” to ensure that farmers get back on their feet and their output for their country is available.
On Ratiram’s contention that it was poor maintenance of the watercourses that led to this week’s flooding, the Prime Minister replied: “It is not the absence of maintenance of the watercourses that caused flooding across the country. While there may be some instances of a few courses or saturated drains, the water from excessively heavy rainfall overcoming the constructed pathways and maintained watercourses contributed to the flooding as well.”
PM: Coordinating Unit established
Asked by Couva South Mp Rudy Indarsingh about measures taken in the last 72 hours to help affected citizens, the Prime Minister said Ministry of Social Development and Family Services continued to work collaboratively with Members of Parliament and councillors to provide temporary food relief to those who lost food supply as a result of the flooding and to make disaster grants available where citizens qualify for such grants.
He said the 14 municipal corporations and their Disaster Management Units had been activated by the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government. He said on his instruction a coordinating unit through the Ministries of Works, Public Utilities, National Security, Housing, Agriculture as well as ODPM, WASA, T&TEC, Defence Force Municipal Police, National Quarries and SWMCOL had been established to provide equipment and requisite relief to affected persons. He said there were hourly advisories on the state of the country’s watercourses
Asked by Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh how many homes and citizens had been impacted, the Prime Minister said while he was the Head of the Government, he was not the font of all information and advised Indarsingh to put the question to the relevant minister.
Asked by Indarsingh to give the number of bridges and roadways which had collapsed and what the Government planned to do to immediately restore them, the Prime Minister said this matter formed part of the assignment of the Ministers of Local Government and Works and Transport for immediate attention once the water levels subside.
Asked by Indarsingh whether the Government would set aside a portion of the TT$39.4 (US $5.8 million) received from the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility for rainfall which impacted the country, for immediate financial relief for the hundreds of thousands people affected by flooding, the Prime Minister said when Government receives such money, it goes into the Consolidated Fund.
“The money is not targeted to give to individuals because the Government spends money whether or not it comes from this insurance source...So wherever relief is for citizens will be provided from the Consolidated Fund through the various ministries and this insurance is simply a matter of the Government getting back some money for what it would have spent in this instance.
“So it is quite misleading for the Member to come here and give the impression that this fund (i.e TT$39.4 million) is for distribution to persons who are affected with the Fund being directly identified for that purpose for those individuals,” the Prime Minister stated.