Rowley receives degree, praise from US President

United States President Joe Biden has congratulated Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on receiving an honorary degree from Howard University, saying he did not know Rowley was “so talented”.
Biden was delivering the feature address at Howard University’s 155th commencement convocation ceremony at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, yesterday.
Both Biden and Rowley were conferred with honorary Doctor of Letters degrees from the university.
Prior to being presented with his degree, the Prime Minister was described as a “renowned social and political leader, pioneering statesman and scholar” by Howard University president Dr Wayne Frederick.
Frederick said Rowley was a major player in the political arena and has been instrumental in strengthening the relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and the United States.
He hailed Rowley’s leadership of Trinidad and Tobago and his work to improve energy, education and other sectors.
Frederick also lauded the Prime Minister’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as “exemplary”, saying lives were saved and the spread of the virus was lessened due to Rowley’s quick and incisive actions.
He noted Rowley came from humble beginnings to becoming a scientist and volcanologist, as well as an author.
“Howard University applauds your living legacy of achievement and applauds you as a shining example of our core values of leadership, excellence and truth and service,” said Frederick.
During his speech, Biden took note of Rowley’s accomplishments, saying: “Prime Minister, I didn’t know you were so talented.
“I just thought you were a foreign policies... Latin American guy. We gotta talk.”
Biden also praised Rowley as a strong partner to the United States.
“All kidding aside, thank you for being a strong partner in the Caribbean and addressing climate change and supporting democracies across the western hemisphere,” Biden told the Prime Minister.
Frederick said later yesterday he was also inspired to establish the “Eric Williams Endowed Chair” in Caribbean Studies at the university.
Rowley received congratulations and commendations from his PNM colleagues yesterday.
The PNM stated: “Congratulations Dr Rowley. We continue to take pride in you and your achievements.
“So happy to see that an organisation of the calibre of Howard University has chosen to recognise your valuable contribution and your undoubted integrity, as we have done so long before.”
PNM public relations officer Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing said Rowley was “doing the country proud and putting us on the world stage for good reason”.
Biden and Rowley were among seven 2023 Howard University honorary doctorate awardees.
The others were congressman James E Clyburn; education benefactors Martha and Bruce A Karsh; health sciences trailblazer A Eugene Washington; and corporate director Benaree Pratt Wiley.
A number of commenters on social media congratulated and praised the Prime Minister yesterday after he received the honorary degree.
Others criticised Howard University.
One commenter said it was “rewarding failure”, while another said the people who gave the honorary degree should live in Trinidad and Tobago for six months.