THE issue of Cabinet recusals was first raised in October 2020 and, at the time, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley addressed the matter.
“Recusals are a normal part of the operations of the Cabinet. They are not new,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in October 29, 2020 when the issue of recusals first reared its head.
He was at the time responding to statements made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on the issue of the number of recusals which Ministers Stuart Young and Faris Al-Rawi had racked up since becoming Members of the Cabinet in September 2015. At the time (October 2020) Young had 57 recusals while Al Rawi had 37.
According to new updated information provided by the Cabinet Secretariat, Young has recused himself from Cabinet deliberations 98 times since becoming a Minister of Government in September 2015 while Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi has recused himself 58 times during the period.
The Cabinet Secretariat disclosed the figures in response to a Freedom of Information request filed by activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj through his attorney, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, which asked for details about the instances when members of the Cabinet recused themselves from matters discussed in Cabinet meetings between the period September 9, 2015, to February 1, 2022.
There were 265 recusals by members of the Rowley Cabinet during the period September 9, 2015, to February 1, 2022
Recusals explained
Speaking at a public meeting in Chaguanas East, the Prime Minister said during the PNM’s tenure 2015 to 2020 the Cabinet considered over 9,200 Cabinet Notes. “So between those two ministers (Young and Al-Rawi) 94 times out of the 9,200 Cabinet Notes, they had to withdraw from taking part in the discussions and in the decision-making.
“Let me explain to the people of Trinidad and Tobago...how a recusal is done in the Cabinet. If you are a Cabinet member, and Cabinet Notes come around the table to be dealt with for decision-making, if there is any decision to be made where you are likely to be a beneficiary, or your family or any person close to you or that you are associated with, would benefit from the decision, it requires that you let that be known to the Cabinet. That is the first thing you have to do- indicate that you have a conflict of interest (and say) ‘it’s my wife, my son-in-law, my child, my brother-in-law etc. You identify that to your colleagues in the Cabinet. To not do so is illegal.”
“And having identified that there is a conflict, you then recuse yourself, meaning that you take no part in the discussion or the decision-making, so that the rest of the Cabinet will handle that matter. You cannot handle it because you are involved through some connection to somebody.”
Law and ethics
The Prime Minister said then that the ministers acted in conformity with law and ethics but that was being twisted to suggest corruption. “So when someone recuses him or herself, how does that become an illegal act? To be on the front page of the newspaper, counting the number of times you recuse yourself and therefore you are corrupt?”, the Prime Minister asked.
He said “many, many other ministers would have had to recuse themselves in the past administrations”. He recalled that in 2004 and 2006 when he was in the Manning Cabinet he had to recuse himself when the Minister of Education came with the scholarship list for Cabinet acceptance because on each of these two occasions, one of his daughters was on the list. He said in 2019 the same thing happened to then Culture Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly who had to recuse herself because her daughter had won a scholarship.
“So recusals are nothing new. But I want to ask the UNC who had 14,000 Cabinet Notes during their period [how many recusals they had] because the only thing that was not happening there (in the UNC administration) was this recusal that they are making an issue of now. They were in the Cabinet, making deals, striking deals, giving contractors (work), [without recusals]”, he said.
UNC lie
The Prime Minister criticised the headline in the Express at the time for “giving life to the UNC lie that ministers in my government were enriching themselves. The one thing that I went out of my way to make sure is that nobody around me, in the Cabinet, practised corruption, not in the light form or the full-bodied form”.
He said on the 57 of those occasions Young recused himself, most related to his brother who is working at a bank. “And he (Young) took the position that every time that bank’s name is mentioned in a Cabinet Note he will recuse himself whether the bank is successful or not. As long as the bank is mentioned in the Note, in participating in the bidding process, he will recuse himself. And that happened 57 times. That bank ended up with three per cent of the business that the Ministry of Finance does.
“And the Attorney General (Al-Rawi) he and his family are very involved in real estate, so a lot of the business in real estate in Port of Spain it is quite possible, as it happened, on more than one occasion that the Note will come to Cabinet where they are renting somewhere in Port of Spain and the Attorney General would announce ‘that is my cousin, or that is my wife’s family, I withdraw, I recuse’”.
The Prime Minister was responding to statements made by Persad-Bissessar on October 26, 2020 on the issue of recusals.
Persad-Bissessar had stated that in response to a Freedom of Information request, the UNC had learnt that then Attorney General Al-Rawi had had to recuse himself 37 times while Young had to recuse himself 57 times (over a five-year period). “There are 52 weeks in a year and Stuart Young had to recuse himself 57 times,” she said, adding that She said Al-Rawi had to recuse himself 17 times because his family had an interest in a lease or rental of some property.