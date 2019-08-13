On the heels of corruption-related charges, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has removed former Government Minister Marlene McDonald as deputy political leader of the PNM.
Rowley announced the development in a statement this afternoon.
“As the Political Leader of the People's National Movement, I have today revoked the appointment of Ms Marlene McDonald as Deputy Political Leader of the PNM,” he announced.
McDonald’s appointed as Minister of Public Administration was revoked on Monday.
She still holds the post of MP for Port of Spain South.
On Monday she and four others, including her common law husband Michael Carew, were charged with offences of conspiracy to defraud the Government, and offences of money laundering.
McDonald, who is still warded at the St. Clair Medical Centre under Police guard, was separately charged with misbehaviour in public office.
She was granted $2 million bail.
A total of 49 charges were read to the five accused when they appeared in the Port of Spain Magistrates Court on Monday.
They were granted bail totalling $4 million.