Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is defending his administration in response to the Nigel Henry poll which found that a significant portion of the population is dissatisfied with the direction the country was taking since the People’s National Movement (PNM) assumed power a year ago for a second term.
“For the 39 per cent that say things are not as good as they used to be, I would say to you, you have no idea what you are talking about,” Rowley said yesterday.
The poll, which was commissioned by the Express to gauge public opinion after one year of the PNM in office and conducted by data analytics firm Solution by Simulation, asked participants if they would say the country was better off since the re-election of the PNM in 2020.
Thirty-nine per cent of respondents stated that the country was worse off while 30 per cent said there was no change and 31 per cent said the country was better off.
However, Rowley said that he was not surprised by the percentage of the participants stating that the country was better off before, as this opinion was shaped by the context of the pandemic.
“There was a poll that was published this weekend and I think it says that 39 per cent of the people who were polled said that we are not better off today than we were before in the nature of this government. I took note of that, but I was not surprised because at this point in time it is expected that things are not as good as they used to be. I was heartened and encouraged by the fact that 61 per cent either felt that we were doing as good as we could have been and some felt that we were doing better,” he said.
The poll also found the Prime Minister’s approval rating stands at 47 per cent, representing the slowest start in public opinion when compared to the previous two administrations.
“With 43 per cent disapproving of the job he is doing, this puts Dr Keith Rowley’s net favourability rating at +4 per cent. The remaining ten per cent were undecided or had no opinion. While net positive, this rating is a far cry from the +12 per cent net approval rating the Prime Minister had going into the final year of his first term,” the poll states.
Speaking at the commissioning of the Chatham Government Primary School in Point Fortin yesterday, the Prime Minister outlined the Government decisions since taking over from the People’s Partnership in 2015, saying from this point they were based on declining oil and gas revenue as international pricing of these materials had significantly declined.
He said that the Government had some into office in 2015 with $20 billion less than it was accustomed to. This deficit, he said, led to the Government borrowing $14 billion to decrease the gap between revenue and expenditure and thereby incurring significant debt.
“I mentioned 2014 because up until then our major revenue stream was relatively good because we live with external prices for hydrocarbons, oil and gas.
“In 2014 there was a significant dip in the pricing arrangement, resulting in a situation where our earnings from these major contributors to the revenue were such that by the time we started a new administration in 2015, one of the assignments of that new Government was to reduce the expenditure that was taking place in the country,” he said.